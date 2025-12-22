Logan Lednicky caps dream with volleyball title at Texas A&M

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A few days before the NCAA women's volleyball national championship, Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky posted an old family video on her Instagram account. Lednicky is maybe 5 or 6 years old in the video, wearing a maroon A&M shirt and doing cartwheels on the grass at Kyle Field, A&M's football stadium. "Say 'Gig 'Em, Aggies,'" her mom, Leigh Lednicky, implores her, and little Logan walks up to the camera, smiles and gives a thumbs-up.

Under the video, Lednicky wrote that she is living in that little Aggie's "answered prayers."

Her dad, Kyle, was a long snapper for the Texas A&M football team in the 1990s, and her mom worked in the football office. She chose Texas A&M because she always dreamed of being a fourth-generation Aggie, but that was only part of it. She wanted to help build a middling volleyball program into a powerhouse.

Lednicky went beyond that little girl's dreams on Sunday, swatting 11 kills to lead Texas A&M to a sweep over No. 1 seed Kentucky for the program's first national title. The senior from Sugar Land, Texas, was a linchpin in the Aggies' improbable December postseason run, helping her team knock off three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Logan Lednicky said it was her goal to elevate the Texas A&M program, but the national championship was "beyond my wildest dreams." Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

In the final four matches of her career, when it mattered most, Lednicky amassed 69 total kills, a team high. She's one of four seniors who have been with the program from the beginning -- they went 13-16 as freshmen -- and set the tone for the historic season. The past and present swirled through that class Sunday. With the Aggies cruising in the final set, coach Jamie Morrison high-fived Lednicky, and hung on to her hand.

"I think she had that moment where, 'This might be the last four points of my college career,'" Morrison said. "I think she actually started getting a little teary on the court. I was like, 'Oh, no, did I just ruin everything?' No, it means the world.

"There was a group of them here from the beginning that said, 'I want to be a part of this, I want to build this program.' ... I don't think they were envisioning a national championship by the time they were done. I think when we were selling what we were doing, it was building something they could come back to in the future and be really, really proud they helped build."

It was Lednicky who helped save the season on Dec. 13 in the Sweet 16, when the Aggies were down two sets to Louisville. She hammered a team-high 20 kills in a reverse sweep, and afterward, Lednicky mentioned a random note that someone left on the scorer's table as her team was teetering toward elimination.

The note said, "Something great is about to happen."

She has always been the charismatic optimist; the one who keeps things loose. Teammates call her everything from their "Ride-or-Die" to a best friend.

She's been a recruiter. When Morgan Perkins hit the transfer portal after her freshman year at Oklahoma three years ago, her first text came from Lednicky, an old club teammate. Perkins said the text was something along the lines of, "Hey, Mo-Mo, I see you're in the portal ..."

Lednicky, along with sophomore Kyndal Stowers, helped pull A&M together when the Wildcats sprinted out to a 15-9 lead in the first set. The Aggies would later say that they dealt with some jitters at the start of the match, but it was short-lived. Lednicky's kill drew A&M to within one, and then she teamed up with Perkins for a block that tied the game. Stowers' kill completed the rally and gave the Aggies the set, 26-24.

From there, the Aggies dominated. They took a commanding 19-8 lead in the second, and pulled away in the third with a Lednicky kill that made it 18-11.

"I was pretty emotional all day today," Lednicky said, "just knowing that no matter the outcome of this game, it would be my last getting to represent A&M on my chest. Being able to do this with these girls -- end like this, I just can't even believe it.

"I'm so happy I get to carry this with me through the rest of my life and remember all the memories with these girls."

Texas A&M senior Logan Lednicky led the Aggies with 11 kills in a sweep over Kentucky in the national championship. Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In the waning moments of the match, a corner of the arena chanted, "Why not us?" It became a slogan for the Aggies in the postseason, during the Louisville match. Late Sunday, Lednicky gave a shout-out to her boyfriend -- and teammate Ava Underwood's boyfriend -- for coining it at a concession stand in Lincoln, Nebraska.

"We kind of took it and ran with it," she said. "We started saying it. Ava and Addi (Applegate) wrote it on their shoe. Now it's on a T-shirt somehow. Shout-out to them.

"But, I mean, it's true. It's a testament to the hard work this program has put in all year long, staff, players. That's such a great statement. 'Why not us' has turned into, 'It is us'. I think with that dawg mentality all season long, all tournament long, we knew it was going to be us."

Morrison, who came to A&M in December 2022 and overhauled the program's culture, figured it would take at least five years to win it all. He credited the rapid ascent to his team's work ethic.

Kyle Lednicky waited for his daughter after the match, marveling over how she and her teammates set out to change a program and did it so quickly, and dramatically. He said former A&M football coach R.C. Slocum texted her Sunday morning and wished her luck.

"That was pretty cool," Kyle Lednicky said.

Of course he always hoped his daughter would go to his alma mater, but he says he never put pressure on her. Maybe it was osmosis, that all those football games, and that maroon clothing, would eventually seep into her consciousness, and her heart. It didn't matter. That fourth-generation Aggie is now a first-generation champion.

Kyle Lednicky saw his daughter's Instagram post Thursday, and it brought back a flood of memories.

"I had to put it away," he said, "because I got teary-eyed when I was looking at it."