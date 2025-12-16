        <
          NCAA women's volleyball championship: All-time winners list

          Penn State defeated Louisville to take home the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball championship. Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
          Dec 16, 2025, 09:21 PM

          The 2025 NCAA women's volleyball championship will take place from Dec. 18-21 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 2025 Final Four teams heading to Kansas City are Pittsburgh (Pitt), Kentucky, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

          In 2024, Penn State defeated Louisville to take home the title. Stanford has the most all-time championships, with nine titles to its name. Penn State takes second place with eight, followed by Nebraska in third with five.

          Check out the all-time winners list for the NCAA women's volleyball championship below:

          2024: Penn State

          2023: Texas

          2022: Texas

          2021: Wisconsin

          2020: Kentucky

          2019: Stanford

          2018: Stanford

          2017: Nebraska

          2016: Stanford

          2015: Nebraska

          2014: Penn State

          2013: Penn State

          2012: Texas

          2011: UCLA

          2010: Penn State

          2009: Penn State

          2008: Penn State

          2007: Penn State

          2006: Nebraska

          2005: Washington

          2004: Stanford

          2003: Southern California

          2002: Southern California

          2001: Stanford

          2000: Nebraska

          1999: Penn State

          1998: Long Beach State

          1997: Stanford

          1996: Stanford

          1995: Nebraska

          1994: Stanford

          1993: Long Beach State

          1992: Stanford

          1991: UCLA

          1990: UCLA

          1989: Long Beach State

          1988: Texas

          1987: Hawai'i

          1986: Pacific

          1985: Pacific

          1984: UCLA

          1983: Hawai'i

          1982: Hawai'i

          1981: Southern California

