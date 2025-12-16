NCAA women's volleyball championship: All-time winners list

The 2025 NCAA women's volleyball championship will take place from Dec. 18-21 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 2025 Final Four teams heading to Kansas City are Pittsburgh (Pitt), Kentucky, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
In 2024, Penn State defeated Louisville to take home the title. Stanford has the most all-time championships, with nine titles to its name. Penn State takes second place with eight, followed by Nebraska in third with five.
Check out the all-time winners list for the NCAA women's volleyball championship below:
2024: Penn State
2023: Texas
2022: Texas
2021: Wisconsin
2020: Kentucky
2019: Stanford
2018: Stanford
2017: Nebraska
2016: Stanford
2015: Nebraska
2014: Penn State
2013: Penn State
2012: Texas
2011: UCLA
2010: Penn State
2009: Penn State
2008: Penn State
2007: Penn State
2006: Nebraska
2005: Washington
2004: Stanford
2003: Southern California
2002: Southern California
2001: Stanford
2000: Nebraska
1999: Penn State
1998: Long Beach State
1997: Stanford
1996: Stanford
1995: Nebraska
1994: Stanford
1993: Long Beach State
1992: Stanford
1991: UCLA
1990: UCLA
1989: Long Beach State
1988: Texas
1987: Hawai'i
1986: Pacific
1985: Pacific
1984: UCLA
1983: Hawai'i
1982: Hawai'i
1981: Southern California
