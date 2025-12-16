NCAA women's volleyball championship: All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NCAA women's volleyball championship will take place from Dec. 18-21 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 2025 Final Four teams heading to Kansas City are Pittsburgh (Pitt), Kentucky, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

In 2024, Penn State defeated Louisville to take home the title. Stanford has the most all-time championships, with nine titles to its name. Penn State takes second place with eight, followed by Nebraska in third with five.

Check out the all-time winners list for the NCAA women's volleyball championship below:

2024: Penn State

2023: Texas

2022: Texas

2021: Wisconsin

2020: Kentucky

2019: Stanford

2018: Stanford

2017: Nebraska

2016: Stanford

2015: Nebraska

2014: Penn State

2013: Penn State

2012: Texas

2011: UCLA

2010: Penn State

2009: Penn State

2008: Penn State

2007: Penn State

2006: Nebraska

2005: Washington

2004: Stanford

2003: Southern California

2002: Southern California

2001: Stanford

2000: Nebraska

1999: Penn State

1998: Long Beach State

1997: Stanford

1996: Stanford

1995: Nebraska

1994: Stanford

1993: Long Beach State

1992: Stanford

1991: UCLA

1990: UCLA

1989: Long Beach State

1988: Texas

1987: Hawai'i

1986: Pacific

1985: Pacific

1984: UCLA

1983: Hawai'i

1982: Hawai'i

1981: Southern California

