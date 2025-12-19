Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kyndal Stowers and Logan Lednicky combined for 34 points to lead Texas A&M to a 29-27, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Pittsburgh on Thursday, punching its ticket to the national championship game in women's volleyball.

Stowers led the way with 18 points and 16 kills on a 53% kill rate, while Lednicky had 16 points and 14 kills on a 45% kill rate. It was Lednicky's 22nd consecutive match with double-digit kills. Maddie Waak had 47 assists.

The No. 3-seeded Aggies (28-4) reached the final for the first time in program history after never having advanced beyond the Elite Eight. It's the second No. 1 seed the Aggies have defeated in the tournament after stunning previously undefeated Nebraska in a regional final. Texas A&M also knocked off No. 2 seed Louisville.

Pitt had not been swept this season before Thursday.

Olivia Babcock, a finalist for American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year, led the Panthers (30-5) with 25 points, finishing with 22 kills and a 54% kill rate. No other Panthers player had double-digit points. Brooke Mosher had 31 assists.

Texas A&M will play the winner of Thursday's late match between Wisconsin and Kentucky.