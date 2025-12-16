Harrison Bertos' goal in extra time secures Washington a 3-2 win over NC State for its first soccer national championship. (1:32)

CARY, N.C. -- Harrison Bertos scored 1:54 into overtime after Washington blew a two-goal lead in the second half, and the Huskies beat North Carolina State 3-2 to win the Men's College Cup at First Horizon Stadium on Monday night.

It was the first national championship for unseeded Washington (16-6-2), which became the first team to win six road matches in the tournament, beating six seeded teams along the way under the guidance of coach Jamie Clark. The Huskies won in their second trip to the final after losing 2-0 to Clemson in 2021.

No. 15 seed N.C. State (16-3-4) made the final for the first time behind coach Marc Hubbard. The Wolfpack were aiming for the school's first national championship since Jim Valvano led the men's basketball team to the title in 1983.

The Washington Huskies celebrate after defeating the NC State Wolfpack to win their first NCAA men's soccer title in program history. Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images

Zach Ramsey scored unassisted with 1:12 remaining in the first half, and Washington took a 1-0 lead into the break. It was only the second time this season that N.C. State trailed at halftime.

Ramsey scored into an empty net after Wolfpack goalkeeper Logan Erb couldn't corral the ball at the top of the box. It was Ramsey's second goal of the tournament.

Richie Aman sent a cross to the center of the goal, and Joe Dale knocked it in for a 2-0 lead in the 62nd minute.

Donavan Phillip answered in the 66th, scoring with an assist from Nikola Markovic to cut it to 2-1 with his fourth goal of the tournament. The Wolfpack entered 11-0-1 when Phillip scored.

Taig Healy scored the equalizer with 3:28 remaining thanks to assists from Justin Mclean and Calem Tommy.

Egor Akulov had an assist on Bertos' winner.

Huskies keeper Jadon Bowton, the only remaining player from the 2021 squad, had five saves.

Erb saved six shots for N.C. State, which was the last school to concede a goal this season.

The temperature was 28 degrees when the match between two teams that had never faced each other began.