Luke Littler reached the final of the World Darts Championship as a 16 year old. Getty

Darts sensation Luke Littler has been revealed as the UK's most searched athlete on Google for 2024.

Littler, 17, rose to fame after his run to the final of the World Darts Championship in January, before his form continued throughout the year, winning the Premier League competition, the World Series Finals and the Grand Slam of Darts.

Littler topped the most searched list ahead of Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, American gymnast Simone Biles and England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make the top 10.

"To be recognised in two Year in Search lists is a huge honour," Littler said.

"It's been an amazing year for me personally, and for the sport of darts as a whole."

Littler was also third in the most searched people category behind Kate Middleton and Donald Trump and ahead of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles.

"I can't quite believe I'm trending higher than both the Prime Minister and the King in the "People" category -- and in a year of such great sporting achievements, it's a proud moment for me to be the top trending athlete in 2024," Littler said.

Littler will look to go one better in the 2024-2025 World Darts Championship, kicking off his campaign on Dec. 21.