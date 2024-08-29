Open Extended Reactions

There's nothing quite like the thrill of (attempting) to solve the puzzle of each week of the college football season. The excitement of finding an underdog with the potential to pull off an upset, predicting the highest and lowest scoring games and which over/unders to bet on and, of course, uncovering the best bet of the week that could make all the difference.

Each week I'll examine the numbers, trends and insights that ultimately inform my decisions, but before getting started, there are three rules that every bettor needs to keep in mind: Never wager more than you can afford to lose, always keep it fun, fire away and enjoy game day.

Now here we go. Let's tackle Week 1 matchups.

All lines current as of publication time, courtesy of ESPN BET.

Three undervalued Week 1 underdogs

When evaluating underdogs, I don't just look at teams that can cover the spread, but also teams that can win outright. Georgia Tech upset Florida State as a 10.5-point underdog in Week 0. Upsets can always happen, especially in these early weeks, but the theme of Week 1 is returning production.

These are the three underdog teams that could be a surprise in Week 1: