College football bowl betting: Picks for Alabama-Michigan, South Carolina-Illinois and more

As the college football bowl season reaches its crescendo, there are three matchups to consider on your betting card. The ReliaQuest Bowl pits perennial powerhouse Alabama against a resurgent Michigan, while the First Responder Bowl showcases an in-state showdown between North Texas and Texas State. Rounding out our preview is the Citrus Bowl, featuring a clash between Illinois and South Carolina.

These games offer a mix of traditional rivalries, high-powered offenses and defensive battles. Let's dive into the key factors, betting odds and predictions for these bowl matchups.

All odds accurate as of publication time. For the latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 11 Alabama (-14. 43.5) vs. Michigan

Tuesday, Dec 31, Noon, ESPN