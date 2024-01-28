NBA betting: Four picks for Sunday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA has a relatively light schedule on this Sunday, perhaps due in part to the NFL version of the Final Four scheduled for this evening. There are still five NBA games on tap, featuring 10 teams with interesting angles and opportunities to outperform expectations. Here are a few that catch my attention, even on this sparse slate.

Snellings' favorite plays for Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies +9.5 at Indiana Pacers (-115). This game is a battle between two teams that will both be without their all-world point guards, with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) expected to sit again on Sunday and Ja Morant out for the season. The Pacers are largely healthy otherwise, but the Grizzlies continue to be without the majority of their starting lineup. But, both teams have remained very competitive despite their injuries, to the point that 9.5 points seems too many to give in either direction. The Grizzlies have won three straight games, including a 9-point win in Miami over a solid Heat team, and play with enough scrap and energy that I see them keeping this game competitive.

Gary Trent Jr. over 2.5 total 3-pointers made (-130). Trent moved into the starting lineup for the Raptors after their recent trades, and in those five starts has averaged 3.4 made 3-pointers per game. Trent could get even more looks than usual on Sunday, with scoring lead guard Immanuel Quickley (quad) sidelined. He'll be facing a Hawks defense that allows the fifth-most made 3-pointers to opposing shooting guards (3.8 3PG allowed).

Coby White over 21.5 points (-140). White has become the most consistent scoring threat on the Bulls, particularly when Zach LaVine is out. LaVine (ankle) has missed the last three games and will be out again on Sunday. White has averaged 23.1 PPG in his last 11 games, with at least 22 points scored in eight of the 11. He has dropped 51 total points in his last two games, both on the current West Coast road trip. On Sunday, he'll face a below average Trail Blazers defense that ranks 21st in team defensive rating and in the bottom half of the NBA in points allowed to opposing point guards.

Kevin Durant over 26.5 points (-130). This pick is based largely on the idea that it is Durant's turn to have at least a normal scoring game, if not a huge one. In the last five games, either Durant or Devin Booker has dropped at least 40 points in all five contests. Booker got things going with a 52-point effort, then Durant scored 40 and 43 points in consecutive games, followed by Booker dropping 46 and then 62 in the last two games. Durant only scored 12 and 20 points, respectively, in those last two games. Most importantly, the Suns lost that most recent game despite Booker's scoring explosion. I look for the team to make a conscious effort to get Durant involved on Sunday, to bring some balance back to their efforts and try to get back in the winning column. Durant has not gone three straight games without scoring at least 27 points at any point this season.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons

2 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 32-13 (30-14-1)

Pistons: 5-40 (20-24-1)

Line: Thunder (-12.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Thunder (-900), Pistons (+600)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 11.9, straight up 85%, 239.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Tre Mann, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Pistons: Malcolm Cazalon, (OUT - Ankle)

Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

3:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 18-27 (20-25-0)

Pacers: 26-20 (26-18-2)

Line: Pacers (-9.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+300), Pacers (-380)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 9, straight up 78%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 16-29 (21-24-0)

Hawks: 18-27 (11-34-0)

Line: Hawks (-7.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Raptors (+220), Hawks (-270)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.5, straight up 55%, 235.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Ankle); Jontay Porter, (GTD - Eye); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Thigh)

Hawks: Bruno Fernando, (OUT - Back); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 26-19 (17-27-1)

Magic: 23-22 (28-17-0)

Line: Suns (-1.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Suns (-120), Magic (+100)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.4, straight up 51%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Nose); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Thumb); Bol Bol, (OUT - Foot); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 21-25 (23-22-1)

Blazers: 13-32 (21-24-0)

Line: Bulls (-7.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Bulls (-280), Blazers (+225)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 5.4, straight up 69%, 222.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Ribs); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Back); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)