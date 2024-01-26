        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Fantasy basketball: Which players could rise or fall at NBA trade deadline?

          Dejounte Murray could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8. Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Eric Karabell, ESPN Senior WriterJan 26, 2024, 12:42 PM
            Close
            • ESPN contributor on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, Magazine
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
            Follow on X

          It was hardly so long ago that PG/SG Dejounte Murray was a fantasy superstar, averaging 21.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.2 APG and 2 SPG for the 2021-22 Spurs. Fantasy managers loved him, for obvious reasons. It took a few seasons, but Murray, then 25, was suddenly one of the top statistical options in the sport. Then came the ill-advised trade to the Hawks.

          Murray remains a solid fantasy option with Atlanta, averaging 21.4 PPG, 5 RPG and 5 APG, but his numbers and impact are not the same. His pairing with star PG Trae Young for a season and a half has been an awkward one, and Murray can produce only so much playing next to one of the highest-usage ball handlers around. Still, Murray is a top-30 fantasy option.

          Imagine what may happen if Murray, as expected, is dealt to another club before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.