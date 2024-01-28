Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

A night after Luka Doncic set the world on fire with his 73-point romp over the Hawks, LeBron James provided the box score of the night on Saturday with his 36 points, career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists on 14-of-25 shooting in a double-overtime win against Stephen Curry and the Warriors. LeBron won the game at the free throw line as he and Curry, who had 46 points, seven assists and nine 3-pointers, had a battle for the ages. Jonathan Kuminga kept his hot streak going with 22 points and nine boards and is a guy who should be grabbed everywhere right now, while Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell all had big games, as well. Maybe this is the wake-up call we've been waiting for on Wiggins all year, but I'm not holding my breath. And yes, Luka played in his back-to-back and went off for 28 points, 10 rebounds and 17 assists in a tough loss to the Kings.

Speaking of playing in back-to-backs, Victor Wembanyama did so for the first time since November and went off for 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks and two 3-pointers on 9-of-17 shooting in a one-point win over the Timberwolves, snapping their two-game winning streak. This game was halted by a bat circling the court before it was netted by The Coyote, the Spurs mascot. That was a better outcome than when Manu Ginobili swatted a bat with his bare hand in 2009. Between the minutes upgrade to 30 and the playing in back to back games, Wemby managers have to be thrilled as the Spurs prepare for another four-game week.

Joel Embiid sat out with ankle soreness (along with Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey) on Saturday and Paul Reed finally went off with 30 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two 3-pointers. Other nice lines from low-key players included Houston's Jalen Green (19 points, 10 rebounds), New Jersey's Cam Thomas (37 points), Charlotte's P.J. Washington (career-high tying 43 points and seven triples off the bench), Nick Richards (career-high 26 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks) and Houston's Cam Whitmore (19 points, nine rebounds) who is heating up.

New York's Julius Randle suffered a separated shoulder late in Saturday's win over the Heat after a collision with Jaime Jaquez. He's likely to miss multiple weeks with the injury and Josh Hart appears to be the favorite candidate to replace him in the lineup.

Sunday features a light five-game slate that doesn't have any marquee matchups. However, a lot of fantasy matchups are going to be decided with teams like the Thunder, Grizzlies, Pacers, Hawks, Suns and Bulls all in action. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the Pacers so firing up Andrew Nembhard again makes sense, while Saddiq Bey has been playing well for the Hawks. And with the Grizzlies so banged up, Vince Williams Jr. should once again be a popular play as the world focuses on NFL football for most of the afternoon.

Sunday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG, Pacers (4.2% rostered in ESPN leagues): Nembhard had 22 points and eight dimes in Friday's win against Phoenix and has been cooking over his last six games, with averages of 15.2 points and 6.7 assists. He isn't doing anything else, clocking in with less than one steal, block and 3-pointer per game, but if you're simply looking for points and dimes, Nembhard should play well against the depleted Grizzlies.

Vince Williams Jr., SF, Grizzlies (28.7% rostered): The Pacers, along with the Hawks, are notorious for giving up big lines to the opposition this season, putting Williams in a good spot to have a big game on Sunday. Williams has now scored in double figures in seven straight and has averaged 17 points, 6/5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and three 3-pointers per game over his last six. He should be rostered everywhere by now.

Alex Caruso, PG/SG, Bulls (22.9%): Caruso's got a tasty matchup against the Blazers and has been a fantasy wiz over the past few weeks by racking up averages of 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.5 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers in 11 January games. The scoring and minutes have been up over his last two (16 points, 34 minutes) and the fact that Caruso's blocked at least one shot in 12 straight games is nothing short of miraculous. He also has at least two steals in five of his last six games and at least two 3-pointers in eight straight.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Hawks (20.1%): While Jalen Johnson (71%) is the forward you want to be playing for the Hawks, Bey has played well over his last three games with averages of 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 3-pointers. He's not likely to get you any steals or blocks, but he also hasn't committed a turnover in his last three games and has hit 8-of-9 free throws over that stretch. If you're in a turnover or free throw battle and need a warm body to get you some points, rebounds and assists, Bey looks like a perfect option.

Ziaire Williams, SG, Grizzlies (0.5%): Williams should get some extra run against the Pacers with Luke Kennard out with a knee injury and hit 7-of-10 shots and three 3-pointers for 17 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Magic on Friday. He hadn't done much over his previous five games, but with Kennard and most of the other Grizzlies regulars all hurting right now, Williams should make for a friendly roll of the dice on Sunday if he can stay hot.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons

2 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Thunder in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Tre Mann, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Pistons: Malcolm Cazalon, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder projections:

Pistons projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

3:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Grizzlies projections:

Pacers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Ankle); Jontay Porter, (GTD - Eye); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Thigh)

Hawks: Bruno Fernando, (OUT - Back); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Raptors projections:

Hawks projections:

Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Suns in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Nose); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Thumb); Bol Bol, (OUT - Foot); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

Suns projections:

Magic projections:

Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Ribs); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Back); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Blazers projections: