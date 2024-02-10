Erin Dolan provides a sports betting primer, going over all the information bettors need for Super Bowl LVIII. (1:35)

Tired of the normal square games? Let's play with props. There are over 2,000 different ways to bet Super Bowl LVIII. From the coin flip to the exact final score and all the props, we've got you covered with our prop bet scorecard.

We've selected some props from the thousands released at ESPN BET.

It's simple. Print it out, select a game to play and enjoy following along. There are a bunch of different ways to use the prop card. Here are a few examples, but ultimately, you can make your own fun.

1. Everyone choose which side of the prop will hit and whoever gets the most right wins.

2. Hold a draft with your friends and whoever picks the most correct props wins.

3. Cut up the card, put the pieces in a hat and and pick. Again, whoever picks the most right ones wins.

If you want to add betting to your game and need a primer, start here.

Have fun!