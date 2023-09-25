India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 26, Tuesday

India can add to their medal tally in shooting at the Asian Games 2023 as Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Tuesday.

Ramita has already won two medals for India, a silver and a bronze in 10m air rifle individual and team events.

Tuesday will also see fencer Bhavani Devi beginning her Asian Games campaign. There are also two India vs Pakistan clashes - a women's team group stage match in squash and then a fight for the fifth place in men's volleyball.

Here's a detailed schedule of all the Indian athletes involved on Day 3 of the Hangzhou Asian Games:

(Medal events are in bold. There is also a separate section at the end for sports that will be on through the day.)

5:30 am: Equestrian - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela in dressage individual and team events (medal event).

6:30 am: Shooting - Anant Jeet Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in skeet men's individual qualification and team event (phase 1).

6:30 am: Shooting - Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal in skeet women's individual qualification (75 targets) stage 1 and team event.

6:30 am: Shooting - Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker in the 25m pistol women's qualification and team event.

6:30 am: Shooting - Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification. Followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

6:30 am: Hockey - India vs Singapore, men's hockey Pool A match.

6:30 am onwards: Fencing - Bhavani Devi in women's individual round, five pool matches followed by medal rounds.

7:30 am: Cycling: Celestina, Triyasha Paul and Dhanraj Mayiru Lute in women's sprint qualification.

8:10 am: eSports - Mayank Prajapati vs Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) in street fighter V round of 32 match.

8:10 am: eSports - Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) in street fighter V round of 32 match.

12:30 pm: Boxing - Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia) in men's 57 kg round of 32 match.

4:00 pm: Volleyball - India vs Pakistan men's fifth place playoff match.

6:15 pm: Boxing - Narender vs Nuradin Rustambek (Kyrgyz Republic) in men's + 92 round of 16 match.

Through-the day-events

Tennis

7:30 am onwards: Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhtan) in men's singles Round 3 match.

Ankita Raina vs Adithya Karunaratne (Hong Kong) in women's single round 3 match.

Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan) in men's singles round 3 match.

Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombore vs Anchisa Chanta and Punnin Kovapitukted (Thailand) in women's doubles round 2 match.

Rutuja Bhosale vs Alex Eala (Phillipines) in women's singles round 3 match.

Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale vs Hong Yi Wong and Eudice Chong (Hong Kong) in women's doubles round 2 match.

After 3:30 pm: Tennis - Yuki Bhambri and Ankita Raina vs Aqeel Khan and Sarah Khan (Pakistan) in mixed doubles round 2 match.

Swimming

7:30 am onwards: Ashutosh Joshi in women's backstroke heats. Shivangi Sarma in women's 100m freestyle heat.

Sajan Prakash, Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj and Tanish George Mathew in men's 4x100m medley relay heat.

Judo

7:30 am onwards: Indubala Maibam vs Ikumi Oeda (Thailand) in women's 78kg Round of 16 match.

Tulika Maan vs Lam Qing Lai (Macau) in women's + 78kg Round of 16 match.

Avtar Singh vs Kittipong Hantratin (Thailand) in men's 100kg ROund of 16 match.

Medal matches from 1.30 pm onwards.

Sailing

8.30 am onwards: Jerome Savarimuthu in men's windsurfing iQ Foil Race 15 to 18.

Squash

7:30 am onwards: India vs Singapore men's team pool A match.

India vs Pakistan in women's pool B match.

Evening session, 4:30 pm onwards: India vs Qatar in men's pool A match.

Chess

12:30 pm: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi in men's and women's individual round 5 and 6.

Wushu

5:00 pm onwards: Suraj Yadav vs Khalid Hotak (Afghanistan) men's 70kg quarterfinal.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.