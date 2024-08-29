Osimhen, Troost-Ekong return for Nigeria's AFCON qualifiers

Open Extended Reactions

Forward Victor Osimhen and vice-captain William Troost-Ekong are back in the Nigeria squad for new coach Bruno Labbadia's first assignment as Super Eagles coach, in Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers.

Nigeria take on Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on September 7, before flying to Kigali to take on Rwanda's Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium three days later on September 10.

Neither player was involved with the squad the last time out when the team, under now-sacked head coach Finidi George, struggled in match days 3 and 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Troost-Ekong was in the final stages of recovery from a season-ending injury picked up at the previous Nations Cup, while Osimhen had recently suffered an injury with his club, Napoli.

Also returning from injury and joining the squad are the Nottingham Forest duo of striker Taiwo Awoniyi and defender Ola Aina.

Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie returns as the sole representative of the domestic league in the national team squad, while Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye keep their places as the top two goalkeepers on the roster.

Also in are Premier League stars Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka as Nigeria name a very strong squad following the disappointment of the World Cup qualifiers.

Although the list was finalized before Labbadia was confirmed as the new coach, NFF sources told ESPN he is on board with the squad as is: "He has some ideas of players he wants to introduce into the squad," an official told ESPN.

"But he is prepared to work with these players due to the short time and make adjustments later."

NIGERIA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)