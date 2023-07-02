SPIELBERG, Austria -- The Red Bull Ring will continue to host Formula One until at least 2030, it was announced on Sunday.

F1 had already agreed an extension with the venue until 2027 earlier this year and have now added another three years to the deal.

The circuit, located in the Styrian hills in Austria, has been on the schedule in its current guise since 2014.

It was purchased by Red Bull founder and Styrian local Dietrich Mateschitz in 2011 and renovated for modern F1.

The 2023 race is the first since Mateschitz's death in October last year. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is looking to mark the occasion with a record fourth Austrian Grand Prix win and a fifth at the venue.

Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

He also won the Styrian Grand Prix in 2020 -- the circuit hosted two races on back-to-back weekends that year to kick off the season, which was shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The venue also hosted two races in 2021 before returning to solely being the Austrian Grand Prix in 2022.

The Austrian facility has a long history in the sport in various guises, first hosting F1 as the Österreichring between 1970 and 1987.

It was then shortened and renamed the A1-Ring, hosting the Austrian GP for a second time between 1997 and 2003.