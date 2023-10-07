Sergio Perez ends up in the gravel, allowing Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One crown for a third consecutive year. (1:08)

DOHA, Qatar -- Max Verstappen wrapped up his third Formula One championship on Saturday with six races to spare.

Verstappen secured the title as his nearest title rival and teammate Sergio Perez crashed out on Lap 11 of the 23-lap sprint race after colliding with Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.