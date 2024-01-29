Open Extended Reactions

The recently renamed Visa Cash App RB Formula One team (VCARB) has announced the signing of three senior engineers to bolster its technical department.

Tim Goss, who recently stepped down as the FIA's technical director, will take the position of chief technical officer from October, while Alan Permane, who left rival team Alpine midway through last year, will start immediately as racing director. Both will report directly to new team principal Laurent Mekies.

Additionally, Guillaume Cattelani will join as deputy technical from Red Bull Technologies, reporting to existing technical director Jody Egginton.

The appointments come ahead of the relaunch of the team, which was previously known as AlphaTauri, at an event in Las Vegas on February 8.

Alan Permane was associated with Renault - the parents company of Alpine - for 34 years before leaving last year. Getty

Under its new name, the Red Bull-owned team will have a closer association with the senior Red Bull Racing team based in Milton Keynes.

The restructure will include moving part of the technical team to Milton Keynes as well as sharing more components with Red Bull Racing where the rules allow.

Goss, who worked for 28 years at McLaren before joining the FIA in 2021, will start in his newly-created position in October.

"I am delighted to join Visa Cash App RB at the start of its new era of competition," Goss said. "It's a team with great pride and heritage, with some exceptional people already in place, and I'm looking forward to working with team principal Laurent Mekies and alongside Technical Director Jody Egginton. There's an exciting challenge ahead of us but I think the team is well-equipped to meet that head on."

Permane joins the team after leaving Alpine along with its former team principal Otmar Szafnauer following last year's Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Permane had been at his previous team for over 34 years.

"After a few months of downtime, it's great to return to racing again with the Visa Cash App RB team," Permane said. "From long experience, I know how professional, driven and competitive the people within this race team are and I can't wait to see where that spirit can take the team in the future."

Mekies added: "The appointments of Tim, Guillaume and Alan add a vast amount of winning expertise to the team, and I have no doubt that they will help take the team to the next level in F1.

"We already have a very strong and hugely experienced group at the team and bringing onboard highly-skilled individuals like Tim, Guillaume and Alan will boost our capability and help us meet the highest technical standards at Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, both at the factory and at the track."