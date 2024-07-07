SILVERSTONE, England -- Charles Leclerc says Ferrari's run of races since his popular Monaco win have been "worse than a nightmare."

Leclerc's Monaco Grand Prix victory in May started whispers Ferrari might be able to mount a title challenge, but the Monegasque has scored just 10 points at the four events since.

The British Grand Prix, won by Lewis Hamilton, was another forgettable afternoon for Leclerc as he finished 14th following an incorrect tyre call early in the contest.

When asked to explain what's happened since Monaco, he said: "It's very hard, very hard, I don't really have the words to explain it but it's been four races that have been worse than a nightmare, so I hope we can come back soon."

Leclerc failed to make it out of Q1 on Saturday but was running seventh early on after a strong start.

Any chance of scoring points slipped through his fingers when he and Ferrari swapped to the intermediates at the end of the 19th lap as light rain started to fall.

The rain did not intensify for a while and when it did Leclerc needed to pit for another set of intermediates anyway, having worn through his original set.

Leclerc said he and the team will need to review the decision-making process.

"It's very difficult to look at positives in days like this, I just want to go back with the team, analyse the ways we are making decisions, and why we were on the wrong side today," he said.

He added: "[The pit call] was clearly the wrong one, I'll look back into it with the decision, with the message I got and the info I had it felt like it was the right one, it was raining a lot, I was told the rain was going to be heavy so I stopped to anticipate, but the rain came eight, nine laps later, so that was obviously the end of our race.

"Very frustrating, another weekend to forget and it starts to be a lot."