BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Lewis Hamilton said former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher's decision to share publicly that he is gay "sends such a positive message" but said the sport still has progress to make on inclusivity.

Schumacher, younger brother of Michael and winner of six F1 races between 1997 to 2007, announced in a social media post at the weekend that he is in a same-sex relationship.

His sexuality had been known for a long time within F1 but had not been reported.

"Clearly he's not felt comfortable enough to say it in the past," Hamilton said. "But I think it just shows that we are in the time and finally can take that step and don't have to fear. Hopefully people will say that. I think so far I've heard only positive feedback from people. And I think that's because of the time we're living in and the changes we are in."

Hamilton, who has been one of F1's loudest advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, said the sport still has a long way to go.

"It is one thing saying it's inclusive and it's another actually making sure people feel comfortable in the environments," the Mercedes driver said.

"This is a male-dominated space, and, as far as I know, he is one of the first to at least publicly be speaking in that respect.

"We are very inclusive within our team, but the sport does need to continue to do more to make people feel more comfortable, make women feel more welcome in this space, because I know they have not always been treated well in this space. So we can 100% do more."

Hamilton has previously worn rainbow colours on his race helmet at races in Hungary, where F1 will be this weekend, and at F1's events in the Middle East.