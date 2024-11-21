With three races remaining of the 2024 season, the title battles are down to the wire.
Max Verstappen's stunning drive in the rain at Brazil enabled him to close that gap and come out fighting.
Verstappen could win a fourth title in Las Vegas this weekend if he finishes ahead of Lando Norris. The Dutchman's lead needs to be 60 points or greater leaving Nevada.
By contrast, Norris must out-score Verstappen by three points just to keep the championship alive for Qatar. McLaren lead the constructors' championship.
The weather caused chaos at the Brazilian Grand Prix with qualifying postponed until race day, but this weekend it promises to be dry and settled with high temperatures between 18-22 degree Celsius.
How the championships look
Verstappen leads Norris in the drivers' championship by 62 points with eight wins to Norris' three. Charles Leclerc is a further 24 points behind behind in third with three wins.
McLaren lead Ferrari by 36 points in the constructors' championship, with five wins apiece. Red Bull trail a further 13 points behind Ferrari, with eight wins over the season.
Latest news
Norris said he was probably not ready to challenge Verstappen for the title this season.
Lewis Hamilton said he felt like walking away from Mercedes after a tough race in Brazil.
George Russell says F1 drivers are "a bit fed up" with FIA leadership following their open letter asking to be treated like adults.
Fred Vasseur has been pushing risk-taking approach at Ferrari, which has seen the team win two of the last three races.
Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers have ruled out one day following Formula 1's other U.S. rounds in Austin and Miami and switching to a sprint format.
The Canadian Grand Prix will move into May from 2026 onwards, to help the championship consolidate the European leg into one singular period.
How F1 teams feed 1,000 people in the paddock each race weekend.
Circuit stats and history
Las Vegas first held a Formula 1 grand prix in 1981 for two years before withdrawing. It was known as the Caesars Palace Grand Prix and it ran around the huge car park of the casino hotel.
The race wasn't a success and the idea was shelved until recent years when F1's new owners, Liberty Media, picked up the idea to build upon F1's exposure in the U.S..
The race returned to the F1 calendar in 2023 and cost around $500 million. The street circuit includes the city's famous Strip, however, the 2023 race weekend was marred by a loose drain cover eight minutes into first practice causing damage to Carlos Sainz' car.
Laps: 50 laps of 6.2km. Total distance 309km
Lap record: 1:35.490, Oscar Piastri (2023)
Most wins: Of the three races held in Las Vegas over the years, all were won by different drivers: Alan Jones (1981), Michele Alboreto (1982) and Verstappen (2023).
Most poles: Similarly with pole positions - Carlos Reutemann (1981), Alain Prost (1982), and Charles Leclerc in 2023.
What happened last year?
Verstappen won his 18th race of the season. Leclerc started on pole with Verstappen overtaking the Ferrari in the opening stages.
Verstappen was handed a five-second time penalty for forcing his rival off the track, which saw Leclerc regain the lead going into the pitstops. But the Dutchman would overtake again with 13 laps remaining to continue his season-long dominance. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished third.
McLaren's Zak Brown looks ahead to the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the battle with Max Verstappen for the championship.
Who's going to win?
Ferrari were dominant last year in Vegas with Leclerc taking pole position. The team have made superb gains in the last 12 months and have had a decent run of form with two wins and two podiums in the last three races, increasing their race win total to five - equal to McLaren.
As rivals Red Bull and McLaren have been engaged in a tense battle for the drivers' championship, Ferrari have emerged as the team to beat.
How to watch the GP
Watch on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ (U.S. only) -- view the schedule.
Live broadcast coverage in the U.K. is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.
For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Las Vegas and on social media.
Friday
Free practice one: 02:30-03:30 GMT
Free practice two: 06:00-07:00 GMT
Saturday
Free practice three: 02:30-03:30 GMT
Qualifying: 06:00-07:00 GMT
Sunday
Race starts: 06:00 GMT.