Lando Norris and Max Verstappen look ahead to the Las Vegas Grand Prix where the Red Bull driver can win his 4th consecutive title. (0:27)

With three races remaining of the 2024 season, the title battles are down to the wire.

Max Verstappen's stunning drive in the rain at Brazil enabled him to close that gap and come out fighting.

Verstappen could win a fourth title in Las Vegas this weekend if he finishes ahead of Lando Norris. The Dutchman's lead needs to be 60 points or greater leaving Nevada.

By contrast, Norris must out-score Verstappen by three points just to keep the championship alive for Qatar. McLaren lead the constructors' championship.

The weather caused chaos at the Brazilian Grand Prix with qualifying postponed until race day, but this weekend it promises to be dry and settled with high temperatures between 18-22 degree Celsius.

McLaren lead the constructors' championship by 36 points going into Las Vegas. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

How the championships look

Verstappen leads Norris in the drivers' championship by 62 points with eight wins to Norris' three. Charles Leclerc is a further 24 points behind behind in third with three wins.

McLaren lead Ferrari by 36 points in the constructors' championship, with five wins apiece. Red Bull trail a further 13 points behind Ferrari, with eight wins over the season.

Latest news

Norris said he was probably not ready to challenge Verstappen for the title this season.

Lewis Hamilton said he felt like walking away from Mercedes after a tough race in Brazil.

George Russell says F1 drivers are "a bit fed up" with FIA leadership following their open letter asking to be treated like adults.

Fred Vasseur has been pushing risk-taking approach at Ferrari, which has seen the team win two of the last three races.

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers have ruled out one day following Formula 1's other U.S. rounds in Austin and Miami and switching to a sprint format.