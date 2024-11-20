How to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 returns to the Vegas Strip this weekend with the second running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The 3.8-mile track will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels and cut through the heart of The Strip, as drivers hit top speeds of up to 217 mph in pursuit of F1's ultimate prize. Max Verstappen, who won the inaugural running of the race last season, has a chance to wrap up his fourth straight F1 drivers' championship. With a healthy 62-point lead over Lando Norris and a maximum of 86 points still on the table, Verstappen only needs to leave Vegas with a 60-point lead to earn the crown.

Here are key facts about the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

How can fans watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

Practice 1 - 9:25 p.m. on ESPNews/ESPN+

Friday

Practice 2 - 12:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Practice 3 - 9:25 p.m. on ESPNews/ESPN+

Saturday

Qualifying - 12:55 a.m. on ESPN

"Formula 1: Grand Prix Sunday" - 11:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Race - 12:55 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN+

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Dec. 1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

Dec. 8 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

