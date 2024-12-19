Watch: Liam Lawson ready for Red Bull opportunity

New Red Bull driver Liam Lawson tells Nate Saunders that he's ready to take his place alongside Max Verstappen in 2025. (2:34)

Liam Lawson has been announced as Sergio Pérez's replacement for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The 22-year-old, who has only made 11 grand prix starts over two seasons with Red Bull's junior team, will be teammates with four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said it was a marginal call between Lawson and his former RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

The New Zealander will be the fifth driver behind Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and now Pérez to attempt to keep up with Verstappen in the Red Bull.