Hungarian GP: F1 preview, times, predictions, stats

Formula One has reached round 13 -- the Hungarian Grand Prix, and what began out as another dominant Red Bull campaign at the start of the season has delivered some thrilling races since Miami, with surprise winners and the battle intensifying.

So far, the season has had six different winners and has seen a resurgence from Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton back to winning ways at the British Grand Prix. Meanwhile Ferrari, who were the challengers to Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the start, have found themselves with only one podium since Charles Leclerc's Monaco Grand Prix win in May.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has the most pole positions and wins at the Hungaroring, but of course Red Bull remain the team to beat.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris have challenged Max Verstappen and Red Bull in recent races. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Latest news

American team Haas signed Oliver Bearman for 2025, and announced they will race with Ferrari engines until 2028.

Away from F1 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Christian Horner drove Sebastian Vettel's car, and Adrian Newey unveiled his £6 million RB17.

Are McLaren becoming F1's 'what might have been' team?

Hamilton's "GOAT" status is confirmed again at the British GP. Plus Hungarian Grand Prix preview -- listen to the latest podcast episode.

The Hungarian Grand Prix has been on the F1 calendar since 1986. Rudy Carezzevoli - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Circuit stats & history

The Hungaroring became the first venue to host a grand prix behind the Iron Curtain in 1986 and has since become a mainstay on the F1 calendar.

Often compared to a go-kart circuit due to its tight layout and lack of straights, the 2.7-mile track has only received minor changes, including a successful attempt to aid overtaking into Turn One in 2003.

Known for exciting and unusual races, it has been the scene of five maiden victories, including Damon Hill's in 1993, Fernando Alonso's in 2004 and Jenson Button's in 2006.

Laps: 70 laps of 4.3km. Total distance 306km

Lap record: 1:16.627 - Hamilton (2020)

Most wins: Hamilton with eight (2007, 2009, 2012-2013, 2016, 2018-2020). Of other current drivers, Verstappen (2022, 2023), Fernando Alonso (2003), Daniel Ricciardo (2013) Esteban Ocon (2021) have all won here.

Most poles: That would be Hamilton again with nine (2007-2008, 2012-2013, 2015, 2018, 2020-2021, 2023). Of other current drivers, George Russell (2022), Verstappen (2019), Alonso (2003-2009) have been on pole here.

Lando Norris accidentally broke Max Verstappen's first place trophy in the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix during the champagne celebrations. ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

What happened last year?

In qualifying, Hamilton took his first pole position since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the lead only lasted until the first corner as Verstappen swept by to claim P1 following a better start.

The Red Bull driver never looked back from that moment, securing the victory by over 30 seconds ahead of Norris' McLaren in second place, Perez in third and Hamilton in fourth.

On the podium Norris accidentally smashed Verstappen's trophy, getting too excited with a large bottle of champagne...

Who's going to win?

The Hungaroring represents a return to slow and medium-speed corners, which may help Ferrari recover to a more competitive position. But on a circuit where Verstappen dominated last year, it's hard to look past Red Bull being the favourite for victory.