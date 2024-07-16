Open Extended Reactions

Haas F1 Team will continue racing with Ferrari engines through the 2028 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Haas, the sport's newest team, has enjoyed a close collaboration with Ferrari since joining the Formula One grid in 2016.

The American team has signed Ferrari academy driver Oliver Bearman for the 2025 season.

F1's engine regulations will change the following year (2026), so the new deal ensures long-term stability for Haas through that new era.

"I'm thrilled to extend our relationship with Scuderia Ferrari until 2028," team boss Ayao Komatsu said.

"As an organization we've only ever raced with Ferrari power units and to have that continued stability moving into the next set of power unit regulations is a key part of our on-going development.

"The relationship with Scuderia Ferrari has always been a special one to us - they were instrumental in the genesis of the program back in the early days and have continued to be a valuable technical partner to us throughout the past nine seasons.

Haas F1 Team are in seventh place and have 27 points in the 2024 constructors standings. Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm delighted we now have more seasons ahead and my thanks go to Fred Vasseur and many others at Scuderia Ferrari for continuing to show faith in our project.

"This announcement is just another example of the long-term ambition of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team -- our investment and growth in the sport continues."

Ferrari currently supplies both Haas and Sauber, although the latter is set to become a fully-fledged Audi works team in 2026.

It remains to be seen if Ferrari picks up another customer team for the start of the new rules cycle.