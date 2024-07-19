Open Extended Reactions

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has been helping Mercedes Formula One driver George Russell prepare for sporting longevity.

The 26-year-old Briton told Reuters at the Hungarian Grand Prix that he first met the Serbian, who is 37, in Monaco some years ago and admired his professionalism and dedication to human performance.

"I bumped into him at the gym, and we walked home together," Russell explained.

"We've shared ideas together, and he's been really open with me with things he's trying and what's working for him. We're just talking, many different ideas. Physical and mental.

"I don't want to share too much because they are private conversations, but I just really like how he's constantly wanting to learn more and that inspires me to learn more about myself, what works for me, what works for them and pushing the boundaries."

Russell, whose seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton is 39 and moving to Ferrari next season, said Djokovic wanted to learn more about motor racing and planned to attend a grand prix.

George Russell and Novak Djokovic spoke at Wimbledon. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

"There's a lot that he knows that I won't and vice versa, and you've got to take all these ideas from the best in each profession and see what you can take for yourself," Russell said.

"I feel fit, healthy and in a great place right now at the age of 26 but I need to make sure that I'm fit, healthy and as motivated in 10 years' time, 15 years' time, who knows, 20 years' time.

"I'm trying to put in work now."

Russell attended Wimbledon with his girlfriend this month, with Djokovic losing in the final to Carlos Alcaraz.

"I love the tennis. It's probably my favourite sport to watch. I don't play tennis, but [I have a] huge amount of respect for the players," Russell said.

"For these tennis players, their body is like how the car is for us.

"We've got man and machine, for them, they are out there by themselves, so the physio, the training, the cooling, the hydration, the nutrition -- all of that is the fuel that we put in our car, the aerodynamics."