Dan Fallows is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula 1 team said on Tuesday.

Fallows joined from Red Bull, where he was in charge of aerodynamics, in 2022 but Aston Martin have his former boss Adrian Newey, 65, joining next March as managing technical partner.

Former Mercedes engine head Andy Cowell has joined as chief executive officer with former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile also recruited and due to start next year.

"It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team's future success, which I am sure will come soon," Fallows said in a team statement, without details of what he would be doing next.

Dan Fallows is leaving his role as Aston Martin's technical director but will take up another role within the group. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aston Martin had a strong 2023 season, securing five podiums in the first six races with Fernando Alonso, but have lost their way this year and are fifth in the standings with a best result of fifth.

Owner Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance drives for the team, has spent heavily in his mission to turn Aston Martin into championship contenders.