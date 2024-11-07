Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders debate whether Franco Colapinto could drive for RB next season. (2:49)

Sauber Motorsport chairman and Audi chief executive Gernot Dollner has said the team's signing of 20-year-old driver Gabriel Bortoleto is a sign of a "generational shift" in Formula 1.

The addition of Bortoleto to the grid means at least a fifth of the 20 F1 drivers will be starting a first full season in 2025.

"We are currently witnessing a generational shift in Formula 1, with young drivers immediately making an impact," Dollner in a statement announcing Bortoleto's arrival.

Bortoleto will be lining up against fellow rookies Kimi Antonelli (18), Oliver Bearman (19) and Jack Doohan (21) who have secured seats at Mercedes, Haas and Renault-owned Alpine respectively.

Liam Lawson (22), a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo (35) at RB this season, looks set to get the nod for a full-time seat while Franco Colapinto (21) is another stand-in who has impressed for Williams.

If Sergio Pérez (34) were to be dropped by Red Bull at the end of the year, despite the Mexican having a contract, a further shuffle could happen with Colapinto securing a seat somewhere.

Red Bull also has F2 title contender Isack Hadjar (20) on their books.

The sport still has seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (39), double champion Fernando Alonso (43) and Nico Hülkenberg (37) but they are now outliers rather than leaders of any longevity trend.

The graduation of F2 youngsters is a change from past years, when some former champions failed to secure seats, but does not surprise those who keep a close watch on the junior ranks.

The success of Ferrari academy product Bearman, Red Bull's young driver Lawson and Colapinto -- all of whom have scored points this season as replacement race drivers -- has opened eyes and convinced those who might have had doubts.

"I know how great are those young drivers. I know Ollie very well because of my past experience and he was part of our driver academy and I knew that Ollie could do very well in F1," Sauber boss and former Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto said.

"I think yes, they are all doing very well and that's great. I think it's great for the sport, it's great for F1."

Gabriel Bortoleto will drive for Sauber in the 2025 Formula 1 season. Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Bearman's debut when he stepped in at short notice for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia, after the Spaniard suffered appendicitis, was a special moment.

Colapinto's replacement of dropped American Logan Sargeant at Williams had a similar effect with the Argentine scoring points in two of his first four races.

Lawson has done so in two out of three this year and also in one of five appearances in 2023.

F2 has always been a proving ground for young talent but the surprising thing this time is that the drivers making the move up have not all been making headlines by winning.

Mercedes will replace Hamilton with Antonelli, who they rate highly, but the Italian is currently only sixth in the F2 standings.

Colapinto is seventh and Bearman 15th, although both have missed races.

One important thing for most is that they already have close relationships with teams, coming through driver academy pipelines, and are trained and tested with a maturity beyond their years.

"I would say none of them have been a big surprise to me because they're all very talented," Alpine's new principal Oliver Oakes, himself a former Red Bull young driver who runs an F2 team and is still only 36, told Reuters recently.

"That grid, I dare say the top eight or the top 10 there, they are all strong drivers... I think also what it does show is just the strength in depth now across Formula Two and Formula Three."