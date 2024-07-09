Open Extended Reactions

Former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile has joined Aston Martin in the role of chief technical officer, the Silverstone-based team have confirmed.

Cardile's departure from Ferrari was announced on Monday, with Aston Martin confirming his appointment on Tuesday.

The Italian, who will begin work in 2025, becomes the latest big-name signing to Aston Martin's technical team, which hired aerodynamicist Eric Blandin from Mercedes in 2021, technical director Dan Fallows from Red Bull in 2022 and recently appointed Mercedes' former engine boss Andy Cowell as its group CEO.

The team is also targeting legendary designer Adrian Newey, who is in the process of leaving reigning champions Red Bull and will be free to join a new team in the second quarter of 2025.

The role of chief technical officer at Aston Martin was last held by Andy Green, but the team described Cardile's position as a "new role which further strengthens the senior technical group."

Enrico Cardile has joined Aston Martin as chief technical director from Ferarri. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

"I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026," team co-owner Lawrence Stroll said. "I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team.

"Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition. Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team."

Aston Martin's new Silverstone factory came online midway through last season and its state-of-the-art wind tunnel is set to be completed later this year.

In 2026, when new power unit and chassis regulations are introduced, the Aston Martin will switch to an exclusive Honda engine partnership after more than 15 years as a Mercedes customer.