McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku last weekend. Clive Mason/Getty Images

SINGAPORE -- McLaren will run a one-off livery at the Singapore Grand Prix inspired by its iconic Marlboro-sponsored cars that raced between 1981 and 1996.

The design features white sections along with the team's usual papaya orange in a nod to the cars raced by legendary drivers such as Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda.

The names of 13 of the team's past drivers will be integrated into the design around the cockpit.

The reimagined design, which will only race in Singapore, has been designed in conjunction with current sponsor cryptocurrency company OKX.

Between 1981 and 1996, McLaren's livery remained largely unchanged with a red and white design as part of its title sponsorship deal with Philip Morris cigarette brand Marlboro.

The livery is strongly associated with the team's success -- McLaren won seven drivers' titles and seven constructors' titles in the colours -- as well as legacy of Senna, who won all three of his titles in Marlboro-sponsored cars.

McLaren moved into the lead of the constructors' standings at the last round in Azerbaijan, while Lando Norris is attempting to close down a 59-point deficit to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship at the final seven races.

RB, Red Bull's junior team, will also run a revised livery this weekend featuring denim-style sections on the car in a collaboration with sponsor Hugo.

Bespoke racing suits have also been designed for drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.