The stewards of the Singapore Grand Prix have ordered Max Verstappen to "accomplish some work of public interest" after he used a profanity during an FIA news conference on Thursday.

The three-time world champion was responding to a question about his difficulties at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he finished fifth and struggled to match the performance of teammate Sergio Pérez.

"As soon as I went into qualifying, I knew the car was f---ed," Verstappen said.

The stewards summoned Verstappen on Friday evening local time and determined he had broken the FIA's International Sporting Code by using "language to describe his car at the event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered 'coarse, rude' or may 'cause offense' and is not considered suitable for broadcast."

It is not yet clear what form the "work of public interest" will take.

The stewards' statement added: "The stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group. When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language.

"While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure.

"Verstappen apologised for his behaviour."

The last driver to be penalised for using inappropriate language in F1 was Yuki Tsunoda at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has been penalised by officials. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The RB driver was fined €40,000 (about $44,556), of which half will be suspended until the end of the season, after audio from his radio channel emerged of him saying "these guys are f---ing r-----ed" in reference to rival drivers.

Although it was not broadcast on Formula 1's world feed, the live audio from each drivers' radio is available via F1 TV.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur were issued formal warnings for swearing during a news conference at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.

The stewards made reference to past penalties and explained why Verstappen's would be different.

"The stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here," the statement said.

"But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be 'obliged to accomplish some work of public interest' (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA."

On Thursday, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the governing body would clamp down on the use of profanities by drivers during Formula 1 broadcasts.

"We have to differentiate between our sport -- motorsport -- and rap music," Ben Sulayem told Motorsport.com.

"We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."

Ben Sulayem's comments led Lewis Hamilton to raise concerns about the comparison with "rappers," saying it played to a "stereotype" and featured a "racial element."