Helmut Marko has said Red Bull boss Christian Horner and the company's senior leadership will meet after the season to discuss Sergio Pérez's future.

Pérez's disappointing performances have helped McLaren and Ferrari overtake Red Bull in the constructors' championship, which dictates prize money available to teams.

Max Verstappen wrapped up the drivers' title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday. Perez is eighth, 251 points behind his teammate with two races remaining.

Pérez has not finished a race in the top six since the Miami Grand Prix in early May.

"If you take the difference between Max and Sergio's points then it's clear where the problem is," Red Bull advisor Marko told Sirius XM after the Las Vegas Grand Prix. "There will be a decision -- after Abu Dhabi we will get together and present to the shareholders what we think is best and they will make a decision."

In June, Pérez signed a new Red Bull contract through to 2026 but the new deal did not have the desired effect of an upturn in form.

Helmut Marko, Christian Horner and Red Bull's senior leadership team will meet to discuss Sergio Pérez's future. Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Red Bull has Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda at junior team RB -- sources have told ESPN the company is also exploring the possibility of adding Williams driver Franco Colapinto to its driver stable.

Doing so would give the team some added flexibility should it move on from Pérez, although his 2025 deal has added a level of complication in terms of simply removing him.