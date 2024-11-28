Open Extended Reactions

Valtteri Bottas has confirmed he is in talks to secure a reserve driver role at Mercedes next year after it was announced that Mick Schumacher will leave that position in 2025.

When the music stopped in this year's driver market, Bottas was left without a seat after his Sauber team opted for an all-new line-up of Nico Hülkenberg and Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto for 2025.

The 35-year-old drove for Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, scoring all of his 10 career wins while racing alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes has confirmed its driver line-up of George Russell and rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli for 2025, but its reserve role is now open and Bottas indicated he was on the verge of signing a deal.

"We're talking and, yes, it's going well," Bottas said of Mercedes. "There's still a bit of work to do, but we're talking.

"The priority for me still Formula 1, I feel like I'm not done yet with this sport. So, I think to be around, to be able to hopefully do some testing, etc. I think it gives me a chance for 2026, because in this sport, you just never know what happens.

"There is also a new team joining, which means to two more seats. So, it obviously increases the opportunities for 2026."

A GM-backed Cadillac team is due to enter F1 in 2026, expanding the grid to 11 teams and 22 drivers. Bottas said he had already made contact with the team in the hope it presents another avenue back to a full-time F1 driver.

Valtteri Bottas is without a seat for the 2025 F1 season. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Yes, I think for sure I'm not the only one, but of course, it's interesting for me, and I think it's great for F1," he said. "Great brand, GM is a big backer behind so, for sure, it's an interesting project.

"I think that's just increased the chances of getting a seat for 2026, which ultimately is the goal. But, if not, then there's lots of other cool things in other series."

Speaking in Las Vegas, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said his team would be "full of joy" to secure Bottas as a reserve driver and the Finn indicated a deal would likely be finalised following the end of the current season.

"I think it's a really solid option, and I really appreciate what Toto said last weekend.

"There's, a still bit of work to do to finalise some things and it's been a while that I'm now in the situation that I can decide, yes or no on some few different things now.

"So, just want to wait at least few more days, or one or two weeks, probably get over with the season, then sit down, and we'll see."

In preparation for a regulation change in 2026, F1 tyre supplier Pirelli will have an extensive testing schedule in place which Bottas hopes to be a part of.

"There is more testing, but whatever I do, I really want to keep driving," he said. "Even if it's just testing, it's better than nothing. So, that would help me."