Hear from four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver sealed his latest title in Las Vegas. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen said he could have won his fourth Formula 1 world championship even earlier if he raced for McLaren or Ferrari.

The Red Bull driver clinched the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday with two races left in the season, finishing the race ahead of title rival Lando Norris as he needed to.

After winning seven of the first 10 races, Verstappen and Red Bull topped the podium just once in the second half of the year and dropped behind McLaren and Ferrari in the constructors' championship.

Speaking to Dutch media after the race, Verstappen took a jab at his rivals.

Asked if he could have won in those cars, he replied: "Yes, even earlier ... so further ahead. [With Ferrari], pretty much the same, I think.

Max Verstappen won his fourth Formula 1 world title on Sunday. Kym Illman/Getty Images

"The Mercedes, no. I think that would have been trickier."

A viral moment in the aftermath of his championship win was an interaction Verstappen had with McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

When Brown went to congratulate him, Verstappen made reference to the American's comments earlier in the year that he could win only with the fastest car.

In May, Brown told Beyond the Grid: "I think there are six, seven drivers on the grid that will be world champions in the Red Bull.

"As great as Max is, and he's one of the best ever, I don't think Max wins the world championship today in any other car other than the Red Bull."

During a Sky Sports interview on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Verstappen remarked to Brown: "Like you said before, I could only win it in the fastest car," to which both men laughed.

Verstappen later said Brown's comments added fuel to his desire for a fourth title.

"Things like that only motivate me. When people are critical or think I can only win in the best car, I will prove them wrong. If I don't get [the credit] now, then I don't know what I to do."