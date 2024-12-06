Open Extended Reactions

Abbi Pulling has won the 2024 F1 Academy title. Pauline Ballet - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Britain's Abbi Pulling won the 2024 all-female F1 Academy title for the second time in a week on Friday after taking pole position for three season-ending races in Abu Dhabi.

The Alpine driver was declared champion in Qatar last Saturday but organisers then scheduled an extra race for Yas Marina, the extra points leaving her one point off the title with Mercedes' Doriane Pin still mathematically in the running.

Pole position is worth two points for each race.

"I wanted that so bad," Pulling, 21, said over the car radio after qualifying.

Formula 1 teams each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy, a series on the Formula 1 support programme aimed at helping female racers climb the ladder.

The last woman to start a Formula 1 grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.