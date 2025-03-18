Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss a thrilling opening race for F1 as Lando Norris gets the win. (1:55)

Formula 1 teams will face more stringent tests on rear wing flexibility from the Chinese Grand Prix onwards, the sport's governing body has confirmed.

Flexing bodywork has become a hot topic in F1 amid accusations wing elements are being specifically designed to pass the FIA's static load tests but flex when they are under load at high speeds on track.

Flexing wing elements can provide the benefit of reducing drag at high speed or even changing the aerodynamic balance of the car from low-speed to high-speed to suit the needs of the driver.

The FIA informed teams over the winter that "more challenging" load-deflection tests would be introduced from this year's Spanish Grand Prix, but it also requested teams fit high-definition cameras to their cars during practice at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix to monitor wing deformations.

After analysing the video footage from Australia, the FIA will enforce stricter tests on the upper rear wing from China to further restrict the flexibility of elements and the potential for a "mini-DRS" effect.

"Article 3.15.17, introduced in 2025, states that if 75Kg of vertical load is applied on either extremity of the rear wing mainplane, the distance between the mainplane and the flap (also known as "slot gap") must not vary by more than 2mm," an FIA statement said.

"From the forthcoming Grand Prix in Shanghai, this limit will be reduced to 0.5mm. Due to the short notice for Shanghai only a tolerance of 0.25mm will be added to this new limit.

The FIA added that all cars that were tested in Melbourne were deemed legal under the original 2mm tolerance.