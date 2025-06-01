The entire England squad attended the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel's side took a break from training for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
England play Andorra in Barcelona on Saturday, June 7 before hosting Senegal three days later, and Tuchel, captain Harry Kane and the whole squad went to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to watch the ninth race of the Formula 1 season, with Oscar Piastri starting on pole from Lando Norris.
Kane even had some advice for Norris, who trails his McLaren teammate in the championship.
"For him, it's all about preparation," Kane told Sky Sports. "I'm sure he's prepared to the best of his ability, and then it's just going out there and being free. He knows he can do it, he's won enough already, so hopefully he can go all the way."
