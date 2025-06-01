Open Extended Reactions

The entire England squad attended the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel's side took a break from training for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

England play Andorra in Barcelona on Saturday, June 7 before hosting Senegal three days later, and Tuchel, captain Harry Kane and the whole squad went to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to watch the ninth race of the Formula 1 season, with Oscar Piastri starting on pole from Lando Norris.

Kane even had some advice for Norris, who trails his McLaren teammate in the championship.

"For him, it's all about preparation," Kane told Sky Sports. "I'm sure he's prepared to the best of his ability, and then it's just going out there and being free. He knows he can do it, he's won enough already, so hopefully he can go all the way."

Check out the best pictures from the paddock and grid.

The England squad pose with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Spanish GP. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

England's Trevoh Chalobah, Ollie Watkins, Dan Burn, Morgan Rogers, Levi Colwill, Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Gallagher (left to right) in the Red Bull Racing garage. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Tuchel is hoping to build England momentum in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Jude Bellingham will feature in the qualifiers before heading to the Club World Cup with Real Madrid. Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Kane poses next to the Red Bull ahead of the race. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ivan Toney and Trevoh Chalobah were both surprise selections in the squad. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Arsenal and England's Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the pit lane before the race. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images