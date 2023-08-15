Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase was supposed to be immune to the typical volatility and erratic statistics that occasionally befalls even the top closers. After all, Clase posted an outstanding 1.33 ERA and an 0.84 WHIP during the 2021-22 seasons, saving 66 wins and blowing only nine saves. No relief pitcher was more dominant, impenetrable, or safer for this season, which is why Clase was the No. 1 relief pitcher in ESPN average live drafts, going in the sixth round overall.

How are Clase investors feeling today, as the once-impeccable 25-year-old blew a pair of saves in the past week, his eighth and ninth of a surprising, uneven season that spots him as just the No. 21 relief pitcher on the full-season Player Rater, lugging along a 3.21 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP? In fact, it could be worse. Three of the runs he allowed last week (and nine this season, easily the most among pitchers with double-digit saves) were unearned. Clase still boasts 31 saves, and his ERA, WHIP and disappointing strikeout percentage aren't exactly destroying fantasy teams. Still, he isn't awesome.

So, what happened?