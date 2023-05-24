Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
It doesn't show up in his 4.99 ERA, but JP Sears (2% rostered in ESPN leagues) is doing some interesting things. With a 9.4 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9 this season, Sears sports a 5.1 K/BB ratio, which ranks 11th in MLB among qualified pitchers. He has also held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts, including six innings of two-run ball against the Houston Astros his last time out. Of course, you can't count on a win from any Oakland A's pitcher, but Thursday the southpaw gets to face a Seattle Mariners lineup that has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, producing an 89 wRC+ with a 26.7% strikeout rate. On a day that's lacking numerous pitching streamers, Sears definitely belongs in the conversation.
After a rough start to the season that saw Miles Mikolas (24% rostered) dropped in a lot of leagues, the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander has seemingly turned a corner. Over his last five turns, Mikolas holds a 2.45 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, allowing three or fewer runs in each outing. Now he gets a favorable draw against the Cincinnati Reds, who own the third-worst wRC+ (83) in baseball during the month of May, along with the fifth-worst strikeout rate (25.1%). Great American Ballpark can be a tough place to pitch, but Mikolas remains a good bet to pick up a victory in front of a Cardinals lineup that leads baseball with 127 runs this month.
Michael Conforto (8%) sports a disappointing .213/.321/.418 slash line on the year, but the last 11 games have seen him find his power stroke. He is hitting .325/.378/.725 while launching five home runs with 12 RBIs over that span. On Thursday, the hot-hitting slugger trades in the cavernous Oracle Park for American Family Field, one of the best parks in the majors for left-handed power, so we could very well witness some more fireworks.
On a shortened slate when you have multiple lineup spots to fill, sometimes the easiest path is simply rostering hitters in Coors Field. With Kyle Freeland on the hill for the Colorado Rockies, the Miami Marlins will have a slew of players enjoying the platoon advantage. The top target is Jorge Soler (19%), who holds a .406/.513/1.125 triple slash versus lefties this season. Garrett Cooper (3%), Bryan De La Cruz (8%) and Jon Berti (4%) are also intriguing options with the platoon edge in this matchup.
Jameson Taillon's 2023 campaign isn't going well. The right-hander put up a 4.50 ERA in his first three starts of the year and, after a short IL stint, his ERA has ballooned to 8.10 over his last four outings. Lefty batters have done a large portion of the damage against him, slashing .358/.452/.679 with a .476 wOBA. With the New York Mets coming to town Thursday, left-handed hitters Brett Baty (11%), Daniel Vogelbach (1%) and switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar (1%) are all under the radar options.
Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) vs. Braxton Garrett
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 36%) vs. Garrett
Yuli Gurriel (MIA, 1B -- 1%) at Freeland
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 26%) at Luke Weaver
Jean Segura (MIA, 2B -- 8%) at Freeland
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 21%) vs. Garrett
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday
Jorge Mateo (BAL, SS -- 56%) at Clarke Schmidt
Willy Adames (MIL, SS -- 80%) vs. Logan Webb
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 55%) at Schmidt
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 76%) vs. Aaron Nola
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 62%) at Taillon
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 50%) vs. Alek Manoah
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 51%) vs. Blake Snell
Brent Rooker (OAK, LF -- 67%) at Logan Gilbert
Ozzie Albies (ATL, 2B -- 99%) vs. Nola
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 67%) vs. Kyle Gibson