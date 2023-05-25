Weekly baseball trivia: Can you guess the right player?

Each Thursday during the 2023 MLB season, we will have a trio of baseball trivia questions for you to mull over. It's a break from the norm in our fantasy baseball coverage, and we hope you will take part and enjoy every week.

Play the No. 1 Fantasy Game We're back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football, and it's not too early to get started. The game is open! Create a league with friends and family now to prep for kickoff this fall. Sign Up Now >>

A lot of the pop culture buzz this week in focused on the series finale of "Succession," which will end its story on Sunday night with the reveal -- no spoilers -- of which member of the Roy family (if any) gets to sit on the show's proverbial "Iron Throne." If you're among the many millions of people anxiously awaiting the corporate conclusion, then this week's quiz may be right up your alley,

For everyone else, it's probably going to be just like being an old man who finds himself at a party with Cousin Greg. "Yeah, he didn't want to dance and ... they made us dance. He was so confused." However, it's still quite possible he had a really fun time. Who's really to say?

As always, in the spirit of fun, three questions are before you. Three answers are required. We're on the honor system here, so please no searching the internet for the answers. You just might be surprised at how much you actually know!

Question 1

To start us off, we're asking you to identify a man who made a lot of moves over the course of his career, playing for six different franchises over his 11 years in the majors. Who is this player -- the only one in MLB history to have hit at least 25 career home runs for Miami, Tampa Bay and Seattle?

Question 2

What player jumpstarted his career with a very strong 1996 and almost becoming the "ROY" (Rookie of the Year) before ultimately finishing third in voting behind Todd Hollandsworth and Edgar Renteria? He's the only player since 1900 to have had over 700 RBI and 200 HBP for his career while also managing to hit 75-or-fewer homers.

Before we proceed with our final question of the week, a quick rule of thumb about answering trivia questions. If you're asked to name a person, unless it's clearly specified otherwise, you should only give the last name. Why? Well, if I ask you a question with the answer Moises Alou, for example, and you think the answer is Felipe Alou, you are still likely to get credit by just saying "Alou." However, you will absolutely get it wrong if you give an incorrect first name. Let the quizmaster ask you for more clarification before you go missing out on "points" because you accidentally say "Prince Fielder" when you meant to say Cecil.

Question 3

Who is the only player in MLB history to have had over 6,000 plate appearances, 700 runs scored and 500 RBI, while also hitting fewer than 10 career home runs? Oh, yeah, he's also the only player to ever record an unassisted triple play in the World Series (1920).

Take your time and think about your answers, and when you're ready to see if you're right, click here.