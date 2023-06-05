Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Derek Carty
Tuesday's top pitching streamer is Taijuan Walker (7% rostered in ESPN leagues). He faces one of the weakest offenses in the majors, the Detroit Tigers, and projects for one of the highest win probabilities of the day (42%), according to THE BAT X.
This could also be a day to go heavy on pitcher streaming, since James Paxton (12% rostered) and Clarke Schmidt (4%) are also widely available and project very well. Paxton gets a big park upgrade facing a mediocre Guardians offense, and Schmidt faces a below-average White Sox offense that takes a big park downgrade of their own.
If you roster Hunter Brown (70%), Lucas Giolito (87%) or Tony Gonsolin (74%), you should strongly consider keeping them on your bench today. Brown and Giolito faces tough offenses (the Blue Jays and Yankees, respectively), while Gonsolin goes into 80-degree Great American Ball Park with double-digit winds blowing out. Giolito and Gonsolin both project for an ERA over 5.00 in these matchups, according to THE BAT X.
While the Dodgers and Braves project for the most runs today, the Giants are likely your better streaming target for hitters. More of their lineup ought to be on your waiver wire, and a matchup in Coors Field is on tap. LaMonte Wade Jr. (13%), Wilmer Flores (14%), Mike Yastrzemski (9%), Mitch Haniger (12%), J.D. Davis (9%), Brandon Crawford (2%) and Blake Sabol (1%) are all terrific choices. As an added bonus, opposing pitcher Dinelson Lamet is one of the easiest pitchers to steal on today.
If you're looking for home runs specifically, you should also take a look at the Angels, who face extreme flyball pitcher Hayden Wesneski at home in a top-10 park for homers. In particular, Brandon Drury (30%), Taylor Ward (60%) and Jared Walsh (3%) are worth streaming.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 7%) vs. James Kaprielian
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 24%) vs. Kaprielian
Tucupita Marcano (PIT, LF -- 1%) vs. Kaprielian
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 56%) at Jesus Luzardo
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 59%) at Kevin Gausman
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 63%) at Gausman
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 57%) at Joe Musgrove
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 53%) at Freddy Peralta
Ryan Mountcastle (BAL, 1B -- 78%) at Peralta
Tim Anderson (CHW, SS -- 51%) at Schmidt
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 76%) at Schmidt
Alejandro Kirk (TOR, C -- 62%) vs. Brown
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 79%) vs. Louie Varland