Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's No. 2 fantasy option

Edwards is commonly and deservingly recognized as one of the top players in the NBA and in the fantasy world, certainly after he put on a show during this past summer's Olympics. Edwards finished last season as the No. 14 fantasy option in ESPN points formats, and entering this age-23 season, the All-NBA performer certainly made sense for first round status in this season's ESPN average live drafts, going No. 9 overall.

However, after a mere seven games and with the Timberwolves traveling to Chicago to face the Bulls on Thursday, Edwards has not played to that level for fantasy managers. Team newcomer Julius Randle enters play just a shade behind him in fantasy points, and Randle has been a relative statistical disappointment himself. It seems implausible that Edwards, averaging a career high 27.3 PPG, would be worthy of any negative feedback, but here we are. The ESPN Player Rater also doesn't feature Edwards leading his own team; C/PF Naz Reid entered Wednesday at No. 45, with Randle at 47. Edwards was 51st.