Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Tuesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Tuesday, March 28 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

At first glance, Tuesday's six-game schedule appears a bit sleepy. Which is to say, there are several big spreads and relatively unfamiliar matchups. Looking deeper, a wave of injuries serves to unlock several prominent values. The Washington Wizards, for instance, won't have Bradley Beal or Kyle Kuzma in the lineup against the Boston Celtics, vaulting versatile forward Deni Avdija into a major offensive role.

The third-year talent is a free agent in 88% of ESPN leagues and has flashed real playmaking and improved scoring in recent games, aiding his case as a top target in both redraft and DFS competition. Another lottery-bound team with an interesting injury report is the Charlotte Hornets, as they will likely be without Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward for a tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. (80% available) appears poised to start and run the offense at times.

The key rotation shift of the slate might just be in Memphis, as the Grizzlies host the Orlando Magic likely without Ja Morant, pushing guard Tyus Jones (74%) into a pivotal role as the team's offensive engine. It's fun to have all of our top fantasy players active and available, but it's also rewarding and necessary to navigate the market as news emerges.

-- Jim McCormick

Breaking down Tuesday's slate

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 52-23 (40-34-1)

Wizards: 33-42 (33-39-3)

Line: Celtics (-11.5)

BPI Projection: Celtics (133.9-122.2)

Money Line: Celtics (-650), Wizards (+460)

BPI Projected winner: Celtics (86.3%)

Total: 223 points BPI Projected Total: 256.1 points

Injury Report:

Celtics: Payton Pritchard, (GTD - Heel); Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Will Barton, (GTD - Ankle); Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Foot); Monte Morris, (GTD - Groin); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Deni Avdija (rostered in 11.8% of ESPN leagues) continues to be a viable streamer for a Wizards who will be without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday night. Avdija has scored 33 or more fantasy points in four consecutive games. He's making the most of the opportunity. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Malcolm Brogdon over 18.5 points+ assists + rebounds. In a game where the Celtics are heavily favored, Brogdon could exceed expectations. He's averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in two games against the Wizards this season. -- Moody

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 48-28 (40-34-2)

Hawks: 37-38 (34-39-2)

Line: Cavaliers (-1)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers (133.9-127.9)

Money Line: Cavaliers (-120), Hawks (+100)

BPI Projected winner: Cavaliers (52.7%)

Total: 236 points BPI Projected Total: 256.6 points

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Dean Wade, (GTD - Illness); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Knee); Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Groin); Danny Green, (OUT - Illness); Raul Neto, (OUT - Hamstring)

Hawks: Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Evan Mobley over 27.5 points + rebounds. As Mobley heats up, Jarret Allen is questionable for Tuesday night's game because of a groin strain. Over the last five games, Mobley has averaged 19.0 points and 9.4 rebounds. He has a favorable matchup against a Hawks team that's allowed the third most points per game and fourth most rebounds per game to power forwards this season. -- Moody

Trend: The injury report for Cleveland is beginning to look like a CVS receipt and that has resulted in the spread being what it is, but should it be this low? We know Atlanta wants to get up and go (top-10 in both pace and offensive efficiency) ... well, the Cavs are 35-16 ATS this season when scoring at least 110 points. "No kidding, they cover more when they score more". You're not wrong, but they are penciled in to soar past that number in this spot. Atlanta has coughed up 1,000 points over their past eight games (125 PPG) and Cleveland opened with an implied total of 118 points. As you'd expect, the Hawks are a losing team (11-16 ATS) when facing a top-10 defense, just one more feather in the cap of the Cavs tonight. -- Soppe

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 40-35 (27-45-3)

Raptors: 37-38 (37-36-2)

Line: Raptors (-3.5)

BPI Projection: Raptors: 128.7-119.7

Money Line: Heat (+140), Raptors (-165)

BPI Projected winner: Raptors (61.4%)

Total: 219.5 points BPI Projected Total: 242.4 points

Injury Report:

Heat: Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Back)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Elbow); Dalano Banton, (OUT - Thumb); Joe Wieskamp, (OUT - Hamstring); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Best bet: Jimmy Butler over 34.5 points + assists + rebounds. With the regular season winding down, Butler has been outstanding since the All-Star break. Against the Raptors, he has averaged 22.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds in his last six games. -- Moody

Best bet: Jakob Poeltl over 9.5 rebounds. Poeltl has reached double-digit boards in five of the past seven games and the Heat, despite Bam Adebayo in the middle, are not a strong rebounding team. They rank third worst in rebounds. Poeltl, when avoiding foul trouble, seems a good bet for a double-double, too. -- Eric Karabell

Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 32-43 (42-31-2)

Grizzlies: 47-27 (35-36-3)

Line: Grizzlies (-7)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies: 130.5-123.6

Money Line: Magic (+240), Grizzlies (-305)

BPI Projected winner: Grizzlies (73.1%)

Total: 231 points BPI Projected Total: 254.1 points

Injury Report:

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Thigh)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Ja Morant, (GTD - Thigh); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Foot); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Cole Anthony (rostered in 44.8% of ESPN leagues) remains a solid streamer even though Jalen Suggs has returned to the rotation. Anthony has scored 30 or more fantasy points in five consecutive games. Don't be afraid to insert him into lineups if you need a point guard. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Tyus Jones (rostered in 26.1% of ESPN leagues) is back on the streaming radar with Ja Morant doubtful for Tuesday night's game due to right thigh soreness. Jones has averaged 17.6 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 18 games without Morant this season. He's a must-add for managers looking for a streamer. -- Moody

Trend: Don't look now, but the Magic are playing decent basketball and their sweeping of a three-game homestand was the product of improved defense. Does that continue tonight? Just holding Memphis under their typical level of efficiency would put Orlando in a great spot: the Grizzlies are 33-4 outright this season in their 37 most efficient efforts and 14-23 in the other 37 games. Even if you're not buying the growth on the end of the floor, the Magic are 23-13-2 ATS when getting at least six points (unders are 15-8 in those covers) and the Grizzlies are 8-12 ATS in their past 20 unders. -- Kyle Soppe

Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 25-51 (34-40-2)

Thunder: 37-38 (45-29-1)

Line: Thunder (-10)

BPI Projection: Thunder (132.3-121)

Money Line: Hornets (+360), Thunder (-480)

BPI Projected winner: Thunder (84.7%)

Total: 230 points BPI Projected Total: 253.3 points

Injury Report:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Thumb); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Shoulder); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Mark Williams, (OUT - Rest); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Foot); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (GTD - Ankle); Lindy Waters III, (OUT - Foot); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Foot); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Wrist)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Dennis Smith Jr. (rostered in 19.2% of ESPN leagues) is firmly on the streaming radar with Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Gordon Hayward dealing with their respective injuries. This season, Smith Jr. averages 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per 40 minutes. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Nick Richards (rostered in 6.1% of ESPN leagues). The Hornets have oddly decided to rotate their centers these final two weeks, and healthy Mark Williams will sit Tuesday. Richards will play many minutes and that is a good thing, since he has averaged more than 30 fantasy points over his past three contests in nearly 30 MPG. When Richards gets minutes, he produces. -- Karabell

Best bet: P.J. Washington over 25.5 points + rebounds. Washington should be actively involved for a Hornets team dealing with an abundance of injuries. Two consecutive games have seen him exceed 25.5 PR, and there is a good chance that trend will continue against the Thunder. -- Moody

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 38-37 (36-38-1)

Warriors: 39-37 (35-40-1)

Line: Warriors (-8.5)

BPI Projection: Warriors (132.3-127.4)

Money Line: Pelicans (+278), Warriors (-355)

BPI Projected winner: Warriors (61.7%)

Total: 234 points BPI Projected Total: 258 points

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Leg); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); E.J. Liddell, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Personal); Draymond Green, (GTD - Neck); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Wrist); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Andre Iguodala, (OUT - Wrist); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Trey Murphy III (rostered in 37.3% of ESPN leagues) had a disappointing performance on Monday night against the Trail Blazers, but is well positioned to bounce back on Tuesday night against the Warriors. Over the last eight games, he's averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 triples, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Kevon Looney (rostered in 22.8% of ESPN leagues). Looney scored 60 fantasy points in a recent game and continues to thrive by hitting his field goal attempts and grabbing rebounds. In fact, he has three double-double performances in his past six games. Not everyone on your fantasy roster has to score 20 PPG. -- Eric Karabell

Best bet: Stephen Curry over 33.5 points + assists. Curry and the Warriors will be looking to avenge Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies. During this key postseason-positioning battle, Curry is likely to do everything he can to help Golden State win. The future Hall of Famer has averaged 29.4 points and 6.3 assists per game this season. -- Moody

Trend: The Pelicans have been a team to target in specific spots and, well, this is one of those spots. Under tickets have cashed in 10 of their past 12 road games and in seven of their past eight against top-10 pace teams. Both those boxes are checked tonight against a Warriors team that is just 11-17 ATS (15-13 outright) this season when giving more than five points. -- Soppe