NBA Academy Africa assistant technical director Joe Touomou, who helped discover Joel Embiid as a teen, says NBA prospect and BAL side City Oilers star Khaman Maluach is a better player at the same age. (0:52)

CAIRO - Thierry Darlan's Bangui beat Khaman Maluach's City Oilers 91-76 in the Basketball Africa League Nile Conference on Friday, to put the team from the Central African Republic team on the brink of qualification for the playoffs in Rwanda. Egypt's Al Ahly defeated Libya's Al Ahly Benghazi 87-76 in the second game of the day.

City Oilers started the opening encounter strongest, spreading the scoring in the opening minutes; Patrick Rembert, Robinson Opong Odoch, Randy Culpepper and Khaman Maluach were all on the scoreboard in the first seven minutes, with Maluach also making a big contribution on defence.

Bangui fought back to claim into the ascendancy late in the first quarter, with Darlan serving as a playmaker as Rolly Fula Nganga, Kurt Curry Wegscheider and Omega Ngaifei Komesse scoring to put the Central African champions 19-12 up.

Thierry Darlan posted 13 points and seven assists as Bangui defeated City Oilers in the Basketball Africa League Nile Conference. Geofroid Aballo /NBAE via Getty Images

Maluach was not at his best in the second quarter, but had some bright moments in the paint at both ends, and Darlan also continued to play more of a supporting role. Bangui led 46-34 at halftime.

City Oilers made a fast start to the third quarter, with Dane Miller Jr. leading the charge before Culpepper assumed the responsibility for leading the scoring as Maluach manned the troops on defence. City Oilers relied heavily on their three-point shooting as they fought their way back into the game, and Road to BAL West Division champions Bangui led by a much reduced margin at the final break, 64-61, as they felt the absence of Evans Ganapamo with an ankle injury.

City Oilers leveled the scores with around seven-and-a-half minutes to play, and a huge block from Maluach on Darlan -- back in the game after a period on the bench to keep him fresh and out of foul trouble -- kept them in the hunt after Bangui had edged back in front.

Darlan hit a couple of three-pointers as Bangui built another margin, and Maluach was unable to inspire an Oliers comeback as he was was limping and visibly exhausted after five games as a team leader in a week straight off the back of the Nike Hoop Summit.

"Every game, the opposite team's plan is to wear him down and provoke him - get him tired; that's what they've been doing the entire time," Oilers coach Karim Nesba said after the game.

"Thierry against Khaman; that's always fun to watch. They arrived at the same time at the academy; three years ago. Thierry has just declared for the NBA Draft. I know he's going to get picked. Khaman, in a year, will be a lottery pick.

"It's something we're going to have, and remember this. You can't be mad at a 17-year-old kid for being worn down and tired, especially at the end of the fourth quarter."

Bangui saw out the game to clinch their third win from five matches, making them a clear favourite for qualification. Ngaifei Komesse topped the scoring with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Darlan led assists with seven to go with his 13 points. For City Oilers, Rembert got 21 points while Maluach posted a double double of 10 points and 13 rebounds to go with four blocks.

Khaman Maluach showed the effects of five games in a week straight off the back of the Nike Hoop Summit. Nacer Talel/NBAE via Getty Images

In the later game, hosts Al Ahly -- assured of their passage to the finals as a result of Bangui beating City Oilers -- raced into a 13-3 lead, with Tony Mitchell and Prince Ali leading the offence.

Jo Lual-Acuil inspired a fightback from Ahly Benghazi, who moved within two points. The duel continued, with Omar Oraby helping to put the defending champions further in front while Sofian Hamad kept Ahly Benghazi within reach, however, and Al Ahly led 25-21 at quartertime.

The rivals continued to trade blows in the second quarter, and Ahly Benghazi led 45-42 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was similarly topsy-turvy, and Al Ahly led 69-63 at the final break.

Ahly Benghazi rallied again to reduce the margin to one point, but a crucial three from Mark Lyons gave the Egyptian side some leeway. Ahly Benghazi refused to throw in the towel, and Majok Deng's three-pointer reduced the deficit to 76-74.

The battle of the big men, Acuil and Oraby, defined much of the night; Acuil made life difficult for Oraby throughout, but the latter's contributions late were telling in sealing an 87-76 victory for Al Ahly.

Al Ahly, the defending champions, next face Bangui for top spot in the Nile Conference, knowing they cannot finish below second. Bangui can still miss out on qualification for the playoffs, on points difference, if they lose and Ahly Benghazi beat City Oilers.

The Libyan side can still finish second, third or fourth in the Nile Conference.

City Oilers' only hope of progressing is to secure a huge win over Ahly Benghazi, to make up for a sizable points deficit, and hope to be ranked as one of the two best third-placed teams.