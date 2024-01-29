Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Monday's games
The NBA schedule featured five games on Sunday with some defining outcomes including the Detroit Pistons securing a rare victory over one of the league's elite teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Another indelible moment featured Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey hitting the game-winning shot in a much-needed win over the Toronto Raptors.
Bey, who is a free agent in nearly 80% of ESPN leagues, delivered season highs in scoring (26) and rebounds (13), including the clutch offensive tip-in. Not only does he have at least seven boards in five straight games, but Bey appears unlikely to be dealt at the looming deadline. With Atlanta seemingly open to moving other key contributors from the rotation in the coming days, Bey could actually improve on his already rising role in the weeks ahead.
Sunday also saw Vince Williams Jr. (31% rostered) produce another strong line for the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Grizzlies beset by a wave of injuries, Williams earns another streaming endorsement given what should be rewarding creation duties against the Sacramento Kings this evening.
We open this week with Monday's busy 11-game slate. One of the first tips of the night has the Charlotte Hornets hosting the New York Knicks in the wake of Julius Randle's shoulder injury over this past weekend. We're still waiting for more clarity regarding the severity and timeline, while we'll also want to watch how the rotation plays out this evening to glean some actionable fantasy information. An emergent member of the Hornets' frontcourt is mentioned in the streaming tier below.
Beyond learning more about Randle's situation, the injury news of the day is led by the likely return of Evan Mobley to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the reemergence of Ben Simmons for the Brooklyn Nets. Mobley remains rostered in the vast majority of leagues, but Simmons is available in roughly 60% of leagues, indicating there's some potential value if he can regain form as a playmaker, defender and rebounder.
The marquee matchups of the night are the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Thunder in a game with implications for the Western Conference's top seed and the Milwaukee Bucks, led by their new head coach Doc Rivers, facing the Denver Nuggets. It will be interesting to see how Rivers deploys the Bucks' veteran rotation against the reigning champs.
However, a key matchup for fantasy managers should be Monday night's tilt between the Washington Wizards and the San Antonio Spurs. Both rosters present widely-available waiver wire options to consider ahead of this busy night of basketball.
Monday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
P.J. Washington PF, Charlotte Hornets (61.1% rostered in ESPN leagues)
Fresh a career-high scoring night, setting a franchise mark for the most points off bench, Washington's 43-point opus over the weekend signals momentum in a matchup against a New York Knicks team that will likely be shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Vince Williams Jr., SG/SF, Grizzlies (31.0%): Slashing for 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.6 3-pointers, and strong defensive rates over his past eight games, all starts, Williams is a rewarding plug-and-play move to start the new week of action.
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C (14.7%) and Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Washington Wizards (36.8%)
This tandem could both deliver nice lines against a Spurs defense that allows plenty of rebounds and points to opponents. Bagley's role in the rotation is more fluid and offers real double-double upside, while Avdija has the potential to produce across multiple statistical categories.
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF, Sacramento Kings (29.1%):
Barnes has been splashing shots from all over the floor lately, scoring 91 points across his past three games. Facing a Mavericks team with a generous perimeter defense on Monday night, Barnes is a savvy streaming play given his recent run of big games.
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (26.8%)
As the resident floor-spacer for the Mavericks, Hardaway's shot profile appears even richer with Kyrie Irving sidelined for yet another game. The Kings lack defensive stoppers at the wing, setting up this high-volume shooter with a high ceiling. For the Spurs, Jeremy Sochan (26.8%) provides similar versatility for fantasy managers to consider.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Knicks in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Hip); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 45.9 FPTS (27.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.8 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF: 37.4 FPTS (17.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C: 27.7 FPTS (10.5 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 25.0 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 21.9 FPTS (8.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 21.2 FPTS (11.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 16.0 FPTS (8.2 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG: 45.2 FPTS (24.0 pts, 5.2 reb, 6.9 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 38.1 FPTS (22.3 pts, 7.2 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 25.8 FPTS (14.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 21.7 FPTS (9.7 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 20.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Cody Martin, SF: 15.8 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., PG: 14.0 FPTS (7.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
LA Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Jordan Miller, (GTD - Achilles); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Calf)
Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Groin); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Knee); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 45.4 FPTS (24.1 pts, 6.4 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 41.9 FPTS (24.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.3 ast, 3.4 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 40.4 FPTS (18.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 8.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 24.7 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.1 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (12.2 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Mason Plumlee, C: 17.8 FPTS (8.6 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 51.4 FPTS (28.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 6.6 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 35.0 FPTS (15.5 pts, 10.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 26.8 FPTS (14.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 26.7 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Sam Merrill, SG: 19.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 18.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 17.6 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
BPI Projection: Celtics in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: None reported
Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Neck); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Hamstring)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 39.8 FPTS (21.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.7 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 37.1 FPTS (20.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.5 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 34.4 FPTS (20.1 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.7 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 27.5 FPTS (12.9 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.3 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 20.1 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 17.7 FPTS (6.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 47.2 FPTS (27.0 pts, 7.8 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 36.3 FPTS (21.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 30.3 FPTS (13.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.4 ast)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 28.5 FPTS (13.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 26.2 FPTS (14.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.4 blk)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 14.7 FPTS (5.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.2 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 11.4 FPTS (4.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
BPI Projection: Jazz in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Jazz: None reported
Nets: Ben Simmons, (NA - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 41.0 FPTS (23.9 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.2 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 28.6 FPTS (17.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.8 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 27.1 FPTS (16.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 23.2 FPTS (12.8 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 19.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.4 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 17.3 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 15.8 FPTS (7.6 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.4 blk)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 34.3 FPTS (20.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 32.0 FPTS (15.2 pts, 10.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 blk)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 26.1 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 25.1 FPTS (16.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.3 ast)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 24.5 FPTS (8.6 pts, 6.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 19.6 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Dennis Smith Jr., PG: 16.8 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.2 ast)
Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami
BPI Projection: Heat in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Suns: Bol Bol, (GTD - Foot); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Thumb); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG/PF: 50.0 FPTS (29.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 49.9 FPTS (29.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Bradley Beal, PG/SG: 36.6 FPTS (20.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.4 ast)
Grayson Allen, SG: 26.3 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 25.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 8.4 reb, 3.1 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 19.1 FPTS (9.7 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Josh Okogie, SG/SF: 13.4 FPTS (6.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Heat projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 39.9 FPTS (21.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 39.7 FPTS (21.3 pts, 10.7 reb, 4.6 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 34.8 FPTS (19.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.9 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 34.5 FPTS (20.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.2 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF: 20.9 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 19.6 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 13.6 FPTS (6.2 pts, 1.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: Rockets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)
Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 48.2 FPTS (25.1 pts, 14.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.4 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 45.6 FPTS (24.5 pts, 8.0 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 35.0 FPTS (19.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 30.9 FPTS (15.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.9 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 19.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: 18.4 FPTS (7.7 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 16.2 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 44.2 FPTS (23.6 pts, 10.4 reb, 5.1 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 37.0 FPTS (16.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 31.1 FPTS (18.7 pts, 5.2 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 23.6 FPTS (13.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 23.0 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 18.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 17.2 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 0.7 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis
BPI Projection: Kings in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)
Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 45.2 FPTS (20.0 pts, 11.5 reb, 7.3 ast)
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 45.1 FPTS (27.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 27.8 FPTS (14.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 25.2 FPTS (12.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 24.9 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 23.0 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Trey Lyles, PF: 15.5 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 35.5 FPTS (21.5 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.3 blk)
Vince Williams Jr., SF: 25.2 FPTS (9.9 pts, 6.6 reb, 2.7 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 22.0 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Santi Aldama, PF/C: 18.7 FPTS (9.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 17.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.5 ast)
John Konchar, SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (5.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
GG Jackson, PF: 15.8 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
BPI Projection: Thunder in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Mike Conley, (GTD - Hamstring); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Thunder: Tre Mann, (GTD - Not Injury Related)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 42.4 FPTS (27.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 41.2 FPTS (24.1 pts, 8.3 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 32.2 FPTS (15.2 pts, 13.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.6 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 22.9 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.8 ast)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 19.8 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 17.7 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 14.9 FPTS (6.1 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 53.2 FPTS (29.6 pts, 5.6 reb, 6.3 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 36.7 FPTS (18.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.7 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 33.3 FPTS (16.4 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.3 blk)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 26.3 FPTS (11.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.0 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 20.6 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 14.9 FPTS (7.1 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 14.7 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Spurs in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)
Spurs: Zach Collins, (GTD - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 40.1 FPTS (22.4 pts, 7.0 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 30.5 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 27.0 FPTS (16.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 26.9 FPTS (12.0 pts, 6.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 25.4 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 blk)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 18.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 0.9 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 17.7 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 34.5 FPTS (20.4 pts, 8.5 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.1 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 33.3 FPTS (18.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Tre Jones, PG: 26.4 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.2 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 26.0 FPTS (13.1 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.4 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 24.2 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 20.7 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Dominick Barlow, SF/PF: 13.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Dwight Powell, (GTD - Eye); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Thumb)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 39.5 FPTS (24.0 pts, 6.5 reb, 5.1 ast)
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 31.0 FPTS (16.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 22.9 FPTS (11.2 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Markelle Fultz, PG/SG: 21.5 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 21.1 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 17.9 FPTS (7.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.3 blk)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 17.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 61.5 FPTS (38.4 pts, 8.3 reb, 8.2 ast, 4.1 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 25.8 FPTS (15.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Dereck Lively II, C: 21.0 FPTS (8.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 19.4 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Dante Exum, PG: 17.5 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 17.0 FPTS (9.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 16.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Illness)
Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 52.3 FPTS (30.3 pts, 11.1 reb, 6.0 ast)
Damian Lillard, PG: 43.9 FPTS (25.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Khris Middleton, SF: 30.0 FPTS (15.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.8 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 26.7 FPTS (13.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.1 blk)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 19.7 FPTS (10.2 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 19.2 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jae Crowder, SF/PF: 12.8 FPTS (5.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 53.9 FPTS (27.3 pts, 11.8 reb, 7.6 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 40.7 FPTS (22.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 29.0 FPTS (16.1 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 26.6 FPTS (14.0 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 20.7 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 20.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF: 13.5 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 0.9 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: 76ers in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Illness); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Ankle); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Personal); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)
Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 56.8 FPTS (35.0 pts, 9.9 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.4 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.6 FPTS (26.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 6.2 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 33.5 FPTS (16.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.3 ast)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 21.2 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 16.6 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Nicolas Batum, SG/SF: 16.4 FPTS (4.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 15.9 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 40.4 FPTS (24.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 36.0 FPTS (23.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 32.7 FPTS (17.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 27.2 FPTS (13.1 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 22.6 FPTS (11.1 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 19.3 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.4 ast)
Duop Reath, C: 17.2 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.1 ast)