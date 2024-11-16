Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate if Arsenal made a mistake in the transfer window by not signing an alternative option to forward Kai Havertz. (2:15)

Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Victor Osimhen, whose future is undecided beyond his season-long loan at Galatasaray. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Victor Osimhen is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs. (Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Victor Osimhen is on the radar of Premier League teams like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, according to reports by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato. The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray, who he joined on a last-minute move after negotiations with Chelsea and Saudi Pro League sides fell through in the summer. Napoli, his parent club, have set a €75m price tag which is too high for the Turkish giants, but one that English top sides as well as PSG could meet.

- Manchester United will provide "big competition" in the race to sign Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres next summer, reports Christian Falk. The Sweden international has been on fire this season, scoring 16 goals in 11 league games to date. Falk reports that United hold a key advantage over other clubs who wish to sign Gyökeres, as incoming manager Rúben Amorim helped the 26-year-old become the most in-demand striker in Europe at Sporting. The Red Devils also retain an interest in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško, who is expected to change clubs next summer.

- Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Jonathan David's situation at Lille as the German club look to bolster their forward line, reports Florian Plettenberg. The 24-year-old will likely be available on a free transfer next summer, as his Lille deal expires in June. David is one of several strikers on Bayern's list of targets who could provide some much-needed competition for England's Harry Kane. Almost all top European clubs are said to be interested in signing David, who has scored seven goals in Ligue 1 this season.

- Florian Plettenberg also reports that Mats Hummels could be on the move this winter if his situation at AS Roma doesn't improve under new manager Claudio Ranieri. The veteran centre-back has made just one appearance in Serie A this season, having joined the club from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer The 35-year-old has also "not ruled out" the possibility of retiring from football should he continue to be benched. Roma have been informed about the centre-back's career plans.

- Pep Guardiola has agreed in principle to a one-year contract extension with Manchester City, reports Football Insider. Guardiola, who has seen his City side slump to four consecutive defeats, was expected to walk away at the end of this season. However, the report says that the deal is "99% done."

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Dale Johnson takes a look at the numbers behind Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres, a player in such high demand.

The bare stats make it quite simple: Viktor Gyökeres is the top scorer in the Primeira Liga, with 16 goals for Sporting CP -- double the number of the second players on the list, FC Porto duo Samu Aghehowa and Galeno. He's also the joint-top scorer in the Champions League with five goals, along with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, and Barcelona pair Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Not to mention he was, until Benjamin Sesko scored for Slovenia on Thursday, the joint-top scorer in the UEFA Nations League with four strikes. (Sweden play their fifth game later on Saturday) It's his performances in the Champions League which are attracting the attention of the big clubs, highlighted by the hat trick he scored against Manchester City on Matchday 4. But how do Gyökeres' numbers stack up against the other three players at the top of the scorers chart? Shots: Kane (21) has attempted the most shots, while Gyökeres (15) fares similarly to Lewandowski (13) and Raphinha (14). Shots on target: This is where Raphinha excels, with five goals from five shots on target. Lewandowski has had six, with Gyökeres eight. Kane again has the highest number with 12. xG: Kane has the highest xG in the competition at 4.99, so he is effectively performing exactly to the quality of his chances, and Lewandowski is only a little lower at 4.86. Gyökeres is outperforming, with his xG being 3.87. But it's Raphinha who is nailing it this season, with five goals from an xG of 1.86.

OTHER RUMORS

- Former Manchester United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has applied for the vacant managerial position at Coventry City. (TalkSport)

- Juventus have drawn up a list of targets to solve their centre-back problems: Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile, Paris Saint-Germain's Milan Skriniar, Feyenoord's David Hancko, Tottenham's Radu Dragusin, Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah and Fulham's Joachim Andersen. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus could look to find a new club for Next Gen graduate Samuel Mbangula in January to boost their transfer funds. (Tuttosport)

- AC Milan want to take Brahim Diaz back to San Siro, and Real Madrid could be open to a permanent transfer offer in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur have already decided to activate their "special clause" to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis for £21m, and could even do so in January. (Football Insider)

- West Ham are planning to beat Everton to the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey, who is out of contract next summer. (Football Insider)

- Alphonso Davies' agent has denied reports in Marca that the defender has already agreed terms on a precontract agreement to take him from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid in June. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Victor Osimhen is not planning to leave Galatasaray in January, and the Turkish club are now making efforts to keep the Napoli loanee next summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Real Madrid plan to sign more Spanish players after having no one in the Spain squad for this week's UEFA Nations League fixtures. (Relevo)

- Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa is being tracked by Inter Milan, and the Serie A club believe he could be available for €10m next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Real Madrid's injury crisis means Raul Asencio will not be allowed to leave in January, dashing the hopes of Celta Vigo and Girona. (Marca)