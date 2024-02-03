Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

Friday's fantasy hoops intel leads with another massive line from Jonathan Kuminga. In a win over the Memphis Grizzlies last night, the Golden State Warriors' third-year forward produced a game-high 29 points, extending his stretch of scoring at least 20 to eight straight appearances.

Kuminga has averaged 25.6 points and 6.6 boards across his current streak of 20-point performances, yet is still a free agent in roughly 56% of ESPN men's basketball leagues. The time is now for this breakout talent. Another emergent young Warrior is rookie combo guard Brandin Podziemski, who is rostered is right around six percent of leagues and yet delivered a career-high 14 dimes in Friday's victory.

We find an impressive rookie trajectory unfolding for the Houston Rockets, as Cam Whitmore (95% available) has somehow averaged 21 points and six rebounds over his past five games despite netting just 21.8 minutes per game. Once his playing time grows, Whitmore could emerge as a valuable fantasy option. His dynasty profile is already on the rise.