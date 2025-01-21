Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

There are five games on tap for Tuesday and all five feature a team over .500 matching up against a team at least 10 games under .500. Thus, it shouldn't be surprising that four of the five games feature double-digit spreads.

In that other game -- the one between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors -- the 1.5-point spread marks it as the only matchup the books expect to be competitive. The Magic have struggled since Paolo Banchero returned from injury, losing four out of five games with their past three losses coming by an average of 23 points. The Raptors, meanwhile, only have 10 wins on the season, although two of them have come in their past three games (against the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors).

Let's dig further into all of Tuesday's action below as we look for fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Tuesday's Stream Team

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Scoot Henderson, PG, Portland Trail Blazers (available in 34.5% of ESPN leagues): Henderson is currently one of the most added players in the league, and the way he's playing, he should be universally rostered. Over his past four games (three of them starts), Henderson has averaged 25.3 PPG, 7.8 APG, a 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 3-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks. He has not yet earned a full-time starting role, but the Trail Blazers are deep into rebuilding mode. As the No. 3 pick in last year's draft, Henderson is clearly considered to be a cornerstone in a future that appears to be beginning right now.

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat (91.3% available): Ware was one of the most impressive rookies at 2024's Las Vegas Summer League, but started this season very slowly. He's picking it up in a major way of late, though, almost averaging a double-double with 15.3 PPG and 9.8 RPG over his last four games. He has also averaged 1.3 3-pointers and 1.3 blocked shots during this stretch, even playing more than 30 minutes in two of these games. He could be in for another big-minute effort on Tuesday in a game with blowout potential.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/SG, Philadelphia 76ers (49.8% available): Oubre is in this space again, although this might be the last time since he has finally moved above the 50% threshold for being rostered. Still, Oubre is an every-game starter for the 76ers, and with Joel Embiid out, he's an impact player. Oubre has scored in double digits seven times in his last eight games, averaging 16.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 1.6 SPG during that stretch.

Snellings' bets for Tuesday

Raptors (+3.5 points) over Magic (-155)

I bought an extra couple of points of spread here, because the Raptors still have just 10 wins. However, looking at both teams, the Raptors are simply playing better right now. They've won two out of three (including the big one over the Celtics), showing they are playing competitive ball. The Magic have struggled of late and their three consecutive losses by a total of 69 points should be all the proof you need. But, if you need more, they're also dealing with major injuries and even though they have Paolo Banchero back, he's still working off the rust from his long injury layoff.

Jerami Grant (POR) over 11.5 total points (-125)

Even in a down season, Grant is still averaging 14.8 PPG. He managed just seven points in his first game back following a nine-game absence, but bounced back in Sunday's second game back with 18 points. Grant's minutes increased from 25 to 30 minutes over those two games, indicating that he is ready to start playing his typical minutes. I'm expecting a more typical scoring performance from him on Tuesday.

Mikal Bridges (NYK) over 15.5 points (-120)

Bridges has really picked up his scoring of late, averaging 22.8 PPG on 54.5 FG% and 55.6 3P% over his past four games. On Tuesday, he'll be facing his former team -- a Brooklyn Nets squad that ranks 25th in the NBA in team defensive rating with 116.9 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Nikola Jokic (DEN) to record a triple-double (+145)

Jokic has averaged a triple-double over his past nine games (28.2 PPG, 15.1 RPG, 11.0 APG), recording six triple-doubles in those nine games. In all three games where he fell short, it was only by either one assist (twice) or one rebound (once). Jokic is just 0.1 APG short of averaging a triple-double for the season. On Tuesday, he's getting plus-money to accomplish something that is pretty much his daily expectation. That's a yes from me.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN leagues

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Knicks -11.5 (-105) | Nets +11.5 (-115)

Money line: Knicks -700 | Nets +450

Total: 219.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.7, straight up 65%, 223.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Illness); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

Nets projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +10.5 (-105) | Heat -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Blazers +400 | Heat -600

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 7.9, straight up 74%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Elbow); Kris Murray, (GTD - Chest); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Ankle); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers projections:

Heat projections:

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -1.5 (-110) | Raptors +1.5 (-110)

Money line: Magic -125 | Raptors +105

Total: 214.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 0.4, straight up 51%, 215.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Jett Howard, (GTD - Ankle); Goga Bitadze, (OUT - Concussion); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Back); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Chris Boucher, (GTD - Illness); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Hip); Ochai Agbaji, (OUT - Hand)

Magic projections:

Raptors projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: 76ers +13.5 (-115) | Nuggets -13.5 (-105)

Money line: 76ers +600 | Nuggets -1000

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 14.6, straight up 88%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Guerschon Yabusele, (GTD - Knee); Paul George, (GTD - Groin); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Calf); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Head); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

76ers projections:

Nuggets projections:

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +12.5 (EVEN) | Lakers -12.5 (-120)

Money line: Wizards +600 | Lakers -1000

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 7.2, straight up 72%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Foot); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Calf); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Lakers projections: