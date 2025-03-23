Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

Wacky season in the NBA is underway. With many teams decidedly out of contention by this stage of the marathon, we tend to see injury reports grow and rotations shrink. Proactive fantasy managers and bettors can find value during this unique part of the season.

Teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz will run out nearly unrecognizable lineups today in the face of injuries while also an active pursuit of lottery luck. Each of these teams are heavy underdogs today, but we can still look for fantasy value and betting angles in those games.

Of Sunday's eight games, the best matchup likely is the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the LA Clippers as slight favorites. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faces his former team, while the Clippers appear healthy while playing some of their best ball of the season. Can the veteran-laden Clippers handle the top-seeded Thunder?

A meeting between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets loses steam with Nikola Jokic sidelined, but that won't preclude us from finding a few plays in that contest. The San Antonio Spurs make their annual stop to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors in a matchup that has some surprisingly fun offensive ingredients. Over the past 10 games, Toronto is ninth in pace and San Antonio is 28th in defensive rating, signaling why this game has an encouraging total of 234.5 points.

Sunday's slate offers intriguing betting angles and fantasy plays, with favorable matchups ripe for analysis. Let's break down today's action.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Justin Edwards, SF, 76ers (rostered in 6.2% ESPN leagues): A top recruit just a few years back who ended up going undrafted this past spring, Edwards has found an NBA home on a team that has all sorts of minutes and looks for him to consume. Fresh from a career showing against that soft San Antonio defense, today's tilt against the Atlanta Hawks could also prove inviting given that team's lack of defensive size at the wing. Teammate Guerschon Yabusele is another strong play from this rotation today.

Keldon Johnson, SF/PF, Spurs (28.1% rostered): A quiet season has given way to Johnson becoming an integral part of the Spurs' offense in the wake of injuries to the team's tandem of stars. With a real runway for minutes, touches and shots, Johnson has revived his fantasy profile to a degree I didn't expect to see again in this uniform. The matchup today with the Raptors is favorable.

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat (18.2%): Ware's minutes fluctuate with Bam Adebayo's availability. Ware has been a double-double force as the main big in Miami's lineup lately. There is potential for both to produce, even if Bam is active, especially given a matchup with a big center in Mark Williams.

Peyton Watson, SF/PF, Nuggets (1.2%): With some of the best rim protection numbers in the league, Watson has this atypical skill set that makes him stand out, despite a lack of traditional fantasy production. Scoring and rebounds can surface when he plays big minutes, however, which is likely the case in this game without Jokic.

McCormick's favorite bets for Sunday



Chris Paul OVER 6.5 assists (-130)

Did you know that, in his 20th NBA season, Paul leads the Spurs in total minutes? Well, he does. It's the first time he has led his team in minutes this late in a season since 2014-15 with the Clippers. The premise is that Paul, who has three assists for breakfast, is the key distributor in a game with the day's best offensive metrics.

Quentin Grimes OVER 4.5 rebounds (-125)

While there can be some mirage production when on a lottery-bound team, Grimes' rise in recent weeks appears real. For one, he has been the target of defenses for several games now, and two, he wins in small moments such as loose balls and rebounds. With so much playing time coming his way in this matchup with the Hawks, clearing five boards appears like a viable outcome when we consider the phone book Philadelphia submitted for an injury report.

Russell Westbrook OVER 5.5 rebounds (-130)

Going with another legendary veteran deep into his career, we find Westbrook capable of consuming just a fraction of the massive batch of rebounding chances Jokic vacates in his absence. Jokic, after all, is one of just five players to average as many as 20 rebounding chances per game this year. Westbrook already has an innate sense of swooping in for boards, and now volume could be on his side.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET



New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons

3 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 12.5 (-105) | Pistons -12.5 (-115)

Money line: Pelicans +500 | Pistons -800

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 13.3, straight up 86%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Illness); Yves Missi, (GTD - Hip); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Back); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Shoulder); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle)

Pistons: Tim Hardaway Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pelicans projections:

Pistons projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -16.5 (-105) | Jazz 16.5 (-115)

Money line: Cavaliers -1800 | Jazz +900

Total: 240.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 17, straight up 91%, 242.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson, (GTD - Knee)

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Illness); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Cavaliers projections:

Jazz projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 9.5 (-105) | Hawks -9.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +340 | Hawks -450

Total: 239.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 13.4, straight up 86%, 235.2 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Hip); Adem Bona, (OUT - Ankle); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Paul George, (OUT - Groin)

Hawks: Keaton Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Clint Capela, (OUT - Hand); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers projections:

Hawks projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

6 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 4.5 (-110) | Heat -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets +155 | Heat -185

Total: 212.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 0.8, straight up 53%, 213.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Josh Green, (GTD - Shoulder); Tidjane Salaun, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Nick Richards, (GTD - Calf); Vasilije Micic, (GTD - Illness); Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Ankle)

Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Knee); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Hip); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Hornets projections:

Heat projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors

6 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 1.5 (-105) | Raptors -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +110 | Raptors -130

Total: 233.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 7.3, straight up 73%, 232.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Tre Jones, (OUT - Foot); Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Harrison Ingram, (GTD - Illness); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Raptors: Ja'Kobe Walter, (GTD - Hip); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs projections:

Raptors projections:

Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -7.5 (-115) | Blazers 7.5 (-105)

Money line: Celtics -300 | Blazers +250

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 3.8, straight up 62%, 224.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Knee); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness); Jaylen Brown, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Jaden Springer, (GTD - Back)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Donovan Clingan, (GTD - Illness); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Concussion); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics projections:

Blazers projections:

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets 7.5 (-115) | Rockets -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets +220 | Rockets -270

Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 14.6, straight up 88%, 234.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Christian Braun, (GTD - Foot); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jokic, (OUT - Ankle); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Rockets: Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)

Nuggets projections:

Rockets projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at LA Clippers

9 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Thunder -3.5 (EVEN) | Clippers 3.5 (-120)

Money line: Thunder -145 | Clippers +125

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 1.8, straight up 56%, 224.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Hip); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Jordan Miller, (OUT - Hamstring)

Thunder projections:

Clippers projections: