By using our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defense schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and fantasy advice each week. Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can also help you make the best waiver wire pickups.

Below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheat Sheet.

Unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjust to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Advantageous matchups

Eagles' DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and A.J. Brown vs. Vikings' Akayleb Evans, Josh Metellus and Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings' new-look cornerback room debuted in Week 1, with Murphy and Evans handling the perimeter and S/CB Metellus manning the slot. The result was a pair of solid-to-good stat lines for Mike Evans (6-66-1) and Chris Godwin (5-51-0), and rookie Trey Palmer also found the end zone. Murphy is a solid corner, but Brown and especially Smith will see enough of Evans, Metellus and rookie Mekhi Blackmon to allow a big game.