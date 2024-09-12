Open Extended Reactions

After Week 1 of the fantasy football season, it can be easy to follow narratives based on one game or chase numbers. We've all been there, right? Especially if we took a loss last week and are looking at that 0-1 start with some concern.

But let's slow down a little bit here, focus on what we learned and what can also be expected moving forward as it pertains to player usage -- both positive and negative -- taking into consideration the scheme trends I'm seeing on tape.

We'll touch on multiple wide receivers who posted breakout games, as well as others who were complete busts on opening weekend. It was a rough weekend for highly drafted tight ends, but there's one who was undrafted in most leagues who has jumped into the TE1 discussion based on offensive personnel tendencies. And we'll also look at a running back who could eventually climb into the RB2 mix given his Week 1 volume.

Now that we've taken a deep breath, here are some of my favorite topics as we get ready for Week 2.