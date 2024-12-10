Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 15. The fantasy playoffs are here. And we are finally through the bye weeks on the NFL schedule. So, with all 32 teams going this week, I'm a little lighter today, as most managers in shallow leagues are set-up for the post-season dance.

However, if you play in deeper leagues, or 2-QB formats, I have some players who can add to your lineups based on volume and what I'm seeing on the tape.

We'll start with quarterbacks today, and there is a veteran who is absolutely hammering the ball to all three levels of the field. But I also have a couple signal-callers here to be played this week in Superflex formats. We'll look at wide receivers too, plus there are some running backs seeing a boost in volume, just before the start of the playoffs. As always, we'll end with a tight end and a defense to stream.

Let's make some moves and get that roster playoff ready.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (38.1% rostered; at 49ers)

Stafford lit up the Bills defense in Week 14, scoring 20 points, while completing 76.7% of passes and throwing for 320 yards. Stafford has logged at least 19 points in three of his last four games, with multiple touchdowns in each. And Stafford is throwing the ball as anyone in the league right now, with two high-level targets in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. You can start Stafford versus the 49ers this week in the Thursday night game.